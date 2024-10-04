Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is being chased by Real Madrid - image copyright of TEAMtalk.com

Fabrizio Romano has detailed how Real Madrid are “not negotiating” with Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite reports that the club have made ‘several contacts’ for the services of the Liverpool star.

Links between Alexander-Arnold and Real have been rife of late. Indeed, that he is one of the most talented players in the Premier League and is out of contract in the summer, it’s of little surprise they want to land him.

According to Relevo, ‘several contacts’ have taken place between the Spanish side and the Liverpool man’s entourage.

And while transfer insider Romano does not deny outright that any contact has taken place, he states that Real aren’t actively working on a transfer.

“Since March, the situation has not changed. Real Madrid maintain their interest in the situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano said on YouTube.

“What I’m told is that today, Real Madrid are not negotiating with Alexander-Arnold – they are not discussing terms of a contract, salary, or project.

“We’re not in the advanced stages of the story, but the interest of Real Madrid is something that has been mentioned for months.

“To see what’s going to happen this summer depends on Liverpool because they have the priority and are talking to Alexander-Arnold, and we will see what they decide together.”

Liverpool working on Alexander-Arnold deal

But while he is currently set to be available in the summer, Liverpool are doing their all to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources state that Alexander-Arnold is set to be offered a deal with the Reds that will make him one of their two highest earners.

There is a confidence that the full-back will accept those terms and remain at the club.

That’s despite Michael Owen suggesting he should go to Real, something he did in his own career as he did not want to regret missing out on the opportunity of a new lifestyle and playing football at a juggernaut of a side.

Liverpool plotting huge signings

The defence could get an ever bigger boost than just Alexander-Arnold staying at Liverpool soon.

Indeed, reports suggest that the Reds want Marc Guehi, who they’ve been interested for some time, and Jarrad Branthwaite, from rivals Everton.

If both men were to be signed, it could cost Liverpool £150million, based on current valuations.

Further up the field, there are strong links to Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who will apparently look to leave the Italian side in 2025, giving the Reds a route to the deal.

Alexander-Arnold contract growth

Mohamed Salah earns a reported £350,000 per week at Liverpool, and TEAMtalk believes the club will try to match that figure with Alexander-Arnold.

That would see the massive rise in his earnings over time at Anfield continue.