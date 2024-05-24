Liverpool transfers: Real Madrid target ‘flattered’ by Kroos replacement talk as clause endangers Reds

Alexis Mac Allister is flattered that Real Madrid want him to replace Toni Kroos

Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly ‘flattered’ that Real Madrid want him to replace Toni Kroos, and while he wants to remain with Liverpool, the club might not be able to stop the move.

Mac Allister has been a Red for just a year, but his signing went a long way to rectifying the issues the club had in the previous year. The midfield notably became stale, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho falling away from their primes.

It was little surprise when both mean headed to the Saudi Pro League.

Mac Allister joined in place of the pair – along with Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch – and helped Liverpool to a third-placed Premier League finish.

The former Brighton man played 33 top-flight games, scoring five goals and assisting another five.

It was little surprise that he was able to impact a big-six side after winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, but it was vindication for Liverpool that he was the right man to turn help turn their fortunes around.

His successful season has caught the eye of European juggernaut Real Madrid.

Indeed, they are said to have registered an interest, and that they will lose Kroos to retirement, recruiting the right man in the midfield after him will be paramount.

Mac Allister ‘flattered’ by Real Madrid talk

The midfielder has publicly brushed off the potential that he could move on, stating he’s “very happy” at Liverpool.

But it has now been reported that he is quietly happy that the massive club are after him.

Indeed, Football Insider states that he is ‘flattered’ by links between himself and Real.

Despite that, he is currently unwavering in his commitment to Liverpool and the view that he’d like to perform under new boss Arne Slot.

Release clause troubles could present themselves

That said, the report does mention a £60million release clause for Mac Allister, which multiple outlets have suggested exists.

With Mac Allister happy that he’s being linked with Real, it’s not absolutely certain that he’d say no to their advances if they triggered it.

However, TEAMtalk sources have stated the clause does not exist.

As such, with Real not being able to breeze past Liverpool, it’s unlikely they’d get the midfielder on side very easily.

