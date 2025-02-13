Johan Bakayoko is a target for Liverpool after scoring against them

Liverpool are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ moving for Johan Bakayoko in the summer, a winger for whom they are one of the ‘strongest suitors’.

The Reds could be forced with the unthinkable task of replacing Mohamed Salah in the summer. The legendary Liverpool winger’s contract is up at the end of the season, and reports vary on whether or not he is going to stay.

After almost 350 direct goal contributions, and more than 40 of those coming this season alone, finding a player to pick up where he may leave could be a very tough task.

But according to Caught Offside, Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ making a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Bakayoko.

He has been linked with the Reds for some time, and the report states that along with Arsenal, the Reds are the ‘strongest suitors’ for the Belgian’s transfer.

It’s believed Bakayoko’s price is likely to be €60million (£49.9m/$62.5m) at most, and could be £10million below that.

The winger himself is paving the way for a move to the Premier League, as he apparently ‘has his heart set’ on a move to English football, having previously turned down the Saudi Pro League.

Bakayoko stunned Liverpool in Europe

Liverpool have had Bakayoko on their radar for a while, but got to see him up close in the Champions League on January 29.

PSV stunned an admittedly weakened Reds side 3-2, with the winger playing the full 90 minutes and scoring the opener in his side’s victory.

In terms of his Champions League appearances this season, Bakayoko has starred, with the 7.8 WhoScored rating he gained for that performance only his third best of the campaign, after an 8.92 in the 4-0 victory over Girona – in which he scored – and an 8.25 in a 3-2 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bakayoko’s growth on the big stage will be an attractive sight for Liverpool, and the fact the PSV man is just four goals away from his best ever season in front of goal shows the upward curve he’s on.

Having seen what he can do against a top side, they might soon decide to bite the bullet and move for him after watching for a while.

Liverpool round-up: Isak wants Liverpool

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a number of big clubs, including Liverpool, and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Swede is very interested in heading to Anfield, where he’s on the striker shortlist.

Another Reds target, Milos Kerkez, also sees a move to the club as one of ‘huge interest’, TEAMtalk sources have stated.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to jump ship for Real Madrid.

And after Arne Slot’s red card against Everton, leading to suspension for the next game, it’s expected that Johnny Heitinga will take the reins in their next game.

