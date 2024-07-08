Liverpool transfers: Slot closing in on unprecedented Chelsea raid; shattering financial record

Arne Slot will take on a player for the future by depriving Enzo Maresca of one in an unprecedented deal

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of a Chelsea man in an unprecedented deal which will break the historical wage structure in part of the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Both clubs have been some of the most successful in England in recent seasons. Since the turn of the century, the Blues have won 14 domestic league and cup honours (not counting Community Shields) and four European trophies.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have nine domestic honours in that time, and three European trophies.

Both sides have academy products to thank for their part in a lot of those successes.

For Chelsea, there have been big names such as John Terry and Mason Mount involved in some of those, while the Reds brought through the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Trent Alexander-Arnold as first-team stars.

The Premier League giants have some of the best academies in the country, and are continually pumping out great players.

Now, it looks as if the Anfield outfit will be able to snatch a future star from Chelsea’s Cobham ranks.

Indeed, 15-year-old Rio Nguhoma is leaving the London club’s academy.

Liverpool closing in on Nguhoma

The young winger scored once and assisted once in nine under-18 Premier League games last term for the Blues.

But as per transfer insider Romano, he’s closing in on a move to Liverpool.

He states the deal is set to be completed soon.

And it’s an unprecedented one from the Reds’ point of view.

Nguhoma to break wage structure

Indeed, Romano states the deal will break the historical wage structure for the academy.

It seems Nguhoma is so highly rated that the club are happy to offer him more than any other academy player has made before.

That is seemingly a big draw in getting him to Anfield.

And the willingness to spend big suggests Arne Slot’s side see a bright future in the 15-year-old. And depriving another huge club of a potentially fantastic talent for the future is a bonus for the new Liverpool boss.

