Jonathan David could become Arne Slot's first Liverpool signing, in a crucial week for the club

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly ‘keen’ to sign Lille striker Jonathan David ‘within the week’, but there is competition from three Premier League rivals.

The Reds did not make a bad start to the season in front of goal. In their first match of the new campaign, forwards Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored in a 2-0 victory over Ipswich.

For now, it looks as if Jota is the preferred central striker, with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez relegated to the bench for that game, and the latter not getting on the field at all.

But Slot is yet to put his stamp on his new side at all in terms of new signings, and has been linked with a number of strikers throughout the summer.

One of the latest links is to Lille’s David, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham this summer – both of which have already signed strikers.

As such, Liverpool could well be safe from a hijack from either of those sides.

And it seems Slot is now keen on pushing through a transfer in the final week of the window.

Indeed, according to Caught Offside, David is ‘of particular interest’ to the new boss.

Slot pushing through David signing

Further to that, it’s said the striker is seen as a ‘valuable addition’ and the Reds are ‘keen on signing him within the week’.

It’s believed that they will ‘offer’ David a long-term contract of four to five years.

Lille are asking for approximately £34million as a starting price for the striker.

He does only have a year left on his deal, so they may be eager to secure that price with the clock ticking on the summer transfer window, which is essentially their last chance to receive a fee unless he’s to pen a new deal.

Three Prem clubs rival Liverpool

And while interest from United and Tottenham seems to have subsided, Liverpool could find themselves in danger from three more Premier League sides.

The report states that Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all showing ‘concrete interest’ in signing David.

Serie A giants Napoli, who could yet lose Victor Osimhen this summer, are also in the mix for the forward.

In fact, it’s believed they have already agreed personal terms with him for a five-year contract.

As such, Liverpool have some work to do to push past them and land David for themselves.

