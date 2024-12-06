Anthony Gordon remains on the radar of Liverpool after summer attempts

Liverpool reportedly ‘retain an interest’ in signing Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon after their summer attempts for him, and a game against them in which he starred.

In the summer, shock interest from the Reds in Gordon was revealed. A move would have been somewhat out of the blue, given he previously represented their bitter rivals Everton.

But after 11 goals and 10 assists in last season’s Premier League, it would have been a move which made a lot of sense.

In the end, Gordon penned a new long-term deal with the Magpies, and with no release clause, meaning they can demand whatever they like if he’s to be sold.

According to the Daily Mail, that Liverpool refused to pay £80million or let Jarell Quansah go as part of a deal put paid to the move.

But in analysis of Gordon before he faced the Reds on December 4, the Mail stated Liverpool ‘retain an interest’ in landing the 23-year-old.

After he scored and registered his highest rating of the season, as per Whoscored, in the 3-3 draw – just the third game the Reds have dropped points in this season – that interest could have been stoked even more.

Newcastle exodus coming?

It is not only Gordon out of Newcastle’s big names who’s being courted by a bigger club.

Bruno Guimaraes has spoken directly on Manchester City interest in him, while revealing he has had a conversation with Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak is on the radars of Arsenal and Chelsea, and latest reports suggested the Gunners could lodge a £112million offer for him.

It would be massively detrimental to Newcastle if they lost more than one of those big-name players at the same time.

Liverpool round-up: TAA backed to stay

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future and potential move to Real Madrid has been a huge talking point at Liverpool for months. Of late, former Reds man Jermaine Pennant has backed him to resist the temptations of the La Liga giants and stay at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s contract is also up in the summer, but Liverpool have been boosted, as Paris Saint-Germain’s president has denied transfer links, stating the club has “never talked to him”.

Meanwhile, the Anfield outfit are said to be the leading name for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram.

And Slot’s decision to play Ryan Gravenberch as the deepest midfielder in his side has paid off, with the Dutchman being named the “revelation of the season”.

