Amara Diouf is wanted by Liverpool, but also former manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool could be in danger of failing to secure a repeat of their Sadio Mane transfer, with Senegal record-breaker Amara Diouf being eyed by former boss Jurgen Klopp for the Red Bull group.

Liverpool saw Mane star for them for six years, during which he was one of their very best players. Now, it seems they have a very similar player on their radar.

According to TBRFootball, fellow Senegal winger Diouf is on the radar of the Reds.

It is believed that they, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are all eyeing the 16-year-old Generation Foot player.

But Liverpool would feel particularly hard done by if Diouf instead goes down a route it seems there is potential of.

The report states former boss Klopp – head of global soccer at the Red Bull group – is expressing ideas about unearthing young talents for the clubs, and it’s said he believes Diouf could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Josko Gvardiol, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai.

All of those players were given the chance to star for one of the Red Bull sides from young. Diouf would have to wait until he turns 18 in June 2026 before being given that chance, but Klopp wants to give it to him.

Diouf similar to Mane

There are certainly similarities between Diouf and Mane, starting with the fact the former’s current club, Generation Foot, is where Mane played youth football, before heading to Metz, who are linked with the Senegalese side.

It is believed Diouf would follow that path if he is not to make another move.

He and Mane are also both primarily left-wingers, and given the former Liverpool man is one of the most famous footballing exports from Senegal, it’s likely he is one of Diouf’s idols.

But the 16-year-old has progressed quicker than Mane, given his senior national team debut came at just 15 years old, making him the youngest player to ever represent the Indomitable Lions.

It is little surprise that he could be fast-tracked at club level, too, missing some of the steps Mane took and heading straight to a big European side from his current club when he is able.

Liverpool round-up: Big names on radar

Liverpool also have some star names of the present era on their radar. One of which, Martin Zubimendi, could be courted again despite recently turning Liverpool down, though Jamie Carragher feels a Manchester City hijack could be on the cards.

Fellow La Liga midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is on the Reds’ radar, and it’s believed he would be open to the move.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both said to have taken a step forward in the race for Florian Wirtz.

Meanwhile, one of Liverpool’s own attackers, Diogo Jota, could be back from injury soon, with boss Arne Slot suspecting he can return within “one or two weeks” of the upcoming international break.

Diouf already starring

Diouf has shown in age-group football that he is one of the best in the world at his age.

For Senegal under-17s, the winger bagged seven goals and two assists in 10 games.

At the under-17 African Cup of Nations in 2023, he captained Senegal to triumph, scoring five goals and assisting twice in six games on the way, including the assist for the winning goal in the final.

Then, at the under-17 World Cup, he scored a brace in the opening game against Argentina. A couple of months earlier, Diouf had made his senior Senegal debut against Rwanda.

He played his second game for Senegal in March 2024 – a friendly against Benin.