Virgil van Dijk is reportedly partly responsible for Liverpool pulling the plug on the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, as there is ‘hostility’ between the pair stemming from the Euros.

Prior to the Euros, Liverpool were one of the sides linked with the signing of De Ligt. He had fallen out of favour with Bayern Munich, and was therefore deemed to be an available asset.

The Reds had just lost Joel Matip, so De Ligt was seen as a potentially useful replacement.

However, it was Manchester United who ended up snaring the Dutchman, and it’s now been explained that Liverpool left the pursuit partly because of Van Dijk.

Football Insider reports that he and De Ligt have a ‘strained relationship’, which led to the Reds pulling the plug. It is suggested that there is ‘hostility’ between them, as Van Dijk was part of the reason De Ligt did not play at the Euros.

He was benched for Stefan de Vrij for the tournament, and it’s said that has led to ‘animosity’ between the now-Manchester United defender and Van Dijk, and meant that Liverpool ‘didn’t progress’ with their interest.

DON’T MISS: The seven most expensive defenders Liverpool have ever signed, with next big deal due

De Ligt has not turned it around

Van Dijk deciding that De Ligt should have been benched for the Euros may not have been without reason.

The defender was hooked in the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw to Germany of late, and afterwards, Ronald Koeman suggested all the defender’s mistakes are “being punished” at the moment, and he had to “protect him” by taking him off.

Some have even hinted that the international career of the defender should be over.

Indeed, Rafael van der Vaart referred to his mistakes and subsequent substitution as being “fatal”.

Liverpool defender moves still coming

But with the Reds not having recruited at centre-back this summer, in the coming transfer windows, they will look to.

Lois Bade has been tipped to replace Van Dijk if he leaves, with his contract up in the summer.

But improvements could be made anywhere on the pitch – new England midfielder Angel Gomes has been linked with an Anfield move, as has Jamal Musiala.

And Leroy Sane is reportedly ready to take over from Mohamed Salah if he is to leave – his contract is also due to be up in the summer.

Van Dijk and De Ligt have shone together

Van Dijk and De Ligt have had a decent time of it playing together despite their feud.

Indeed, they have played together for the Netherlands on 32 occasions, and they have been on the winning side in 21 of those games.

They have only actually lost five games in each other’s company, with the other six games being drawn.

As such, there is an argument to be had that they could have thrived together at Liverpool, had the Reds not dropped back from the pursuit.

But the reported animosity put paid to those chances, leading De Ligt to United, where he has been on the losing side in two of his three games, including against Van Dijk, whose Liverpool side beat the Red Devils 3-0 last time out.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…