Alexander-Arnold, Chiesa and Endo will be stopped from exiting Liverpool in January

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa will reportedly be blocked from exiting the club in January, with Arne Slot planning to improve his squad rather than weaken it.

The Reds have made a fantastic start to life under Slot. The new boss has his side top of the Premier League, while also maintaining a perfect Champions League record so far.

Amid reports that some players could leave the club, Slot has other plans.

Football Insider cites interest in each of Alexander-Arnold, Endo and Chiesa.

However, it’s said Slot will not weaken his squad by selling any of those players in January.

Indeed, all three men are ‘set to have moves blocked’ as Slot sets his sights on success in his first season in charge at Liverpool.

It’s stated the manager wants to improve his side in the winter in order to achieve that, rather than having any interest in weakening it.

DON’T MISS: How Federico Chiesa will fit in at Liverpool: Future Salah replacement or immediate star?

Ample interest in Liverpool men

Endo, as per reports, is being chased by a number of sides, with each of Inter Milan, Fulham, Ipswich and Wolves after him.

Chiesa has been the subject of reports of a return to Italy, with Como interested in him, and AC Milan willing to offer up Tijjani Reijnders to Liverpool in order to get the winger.

Alexander-Arnold will have the Reds the most worried, given he is out of contract in the summer, with Real Madrid tracking him, in a move it’s said he has already decided to take.

But the chances of it being rushed through in January – amid Real right-back Dani Carvajal’s injury – seem to be off the table given Liverpool’s stance.

Liverpool round-up: Big stars’ contract news

Along with Alexander-Arnold, icons Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

TEAMtalk is aware that a contract renewal for the latter is close, though the Reds are also interested in centre-backs Loic Bade and Marc Guehi.

Meanwhile, it’s reported Salah could choose to leave, and he’s said to be demanding €15million (£12.5m/€16m) per season to move to Barcelona.

An inbound transfer could be on the way, with three left-backs on Liverpool’s radar, including Leif Davis.

TAA would leave an icon