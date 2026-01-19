Liverpool make two ‘requests’ in greenlit January transfer as part of spectacular double swoop

We’re entering a ‘crucial’ week for a Liverpool transfer the Reds have made two ‘requests’ about, while reports claim it would be part of a sublime double deal.

Mohamed Salah will not be leaving Liverpool this month despite speculation to the contrary prior to his departure to AFCON.

Salah’s Egypt fell to eventual winners Senegal in the semi-finals, and the winger could be available for selection for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Marseille on Wednesday night.

If the past month or so has shown one thing, it’s Liverpool need Salah more than many – such as Jamie Carragher – initially thought.

The Reds won just two of six Premier League matches in Salah’s absence – against bottom-placed Wolves and against Tottenham who had two men sent off.

Salah could walk straight back into Liverpool’s eleven, and one player who’s primed to see his already meagre minutes reduce even further is Federico Chiesa.

Juventus have been trying to re-sign the Italian all month and numerous reports – including the latest from Calciomercato – state Chiesa has greenlit a deal.

The 28-year-old is even willing to take a pay-cut to make the move viable for his former employers. The issue for Juve stems from what Liverpool are demanding.

It’s claimed Liverpool have made two requests: that Juventus sign Chiesa outright and that they pay a package in the €15m-€20m range.

Thus far, Juventus have hoped to sign Chiesa on loan in a deal that contains an option to buy. But with Salah now back in the mix at Anfield, Calciomercato state his return has kickstarted a ‘crucial week’ for Chiesa’s future, and that Liverpool could now begin to soften their stance.

Liverpool letting Chiesa go and not signing a replacement in the same window wouldn’t go do well with most Reds fans.

But given Slot hardly ever picks Chiesa anyway, his exit would have very little bearing on how Liverpool’s season shapes out.

Juve want Chiesa for competition on the wings, but he’s not the only Premier League forward they’re pushing to sign this month.

As part of what would be a superb double coup for the club, they’re also striving to sign Crystal Palace striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, too.

Reporting on X over the weekend, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Juventus had meeting with Jean Philippe Mateta’s camp tonight, positive talks over personal terms. Premier League clubs also keen and attentive.

“Deal depends on Crystal Palace decision on exit conditions. Juve can only do loan + obligation.”

TEAMtalk has subsequently learned two of the English sides rivalling Juve for Mateta are Aston Villa and Tottenham.

