Liverpool have put their foot down and blocked an important exit despite confirmed and strong interest, and what this means for their summer transfer plans has been revealed.

Liverpool have work to do in the summer, with The Athletic recently describing as the upcoming transfer business as ‘major surgery’.

As many as NINE first-teamers are on the chopping block, with a handful of exits involving Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah already confirmed.

The man who’ll oversee the squad regeneration is sporting director, Richard Hughes, though there were growing concerns throughout the spring that Hughes would depart at season’s end.

The Scot has been courted by Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal, and the prospect of Liverpool losing Hughes appeared very real.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier on Thursday that no such exit is in the works.

And according to the latest from reporter Ben Jacobs, it can now be confirmed Hughes will remain at Anfield beyond the summer.

Reporting for talkSPORT, he stated Liverpool have ‘rebuffed’ an ‘approach’ from Al-Hilal and Hughes is now ‘invested’ in ensuring the upcoming window is the best it can be for the Reds.

On that front, three of four ‘senior’ players will be signed, with at least one new winger on the agenda. The arrival of a new wide man was termed the ‘top priority’ and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is believed to be the primary target.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is also on Liverpool’s radar, with the Newcastle ace believed to be keen on leaving Newcastle and re-joining his boyhood club.

Gordon was previously on Liverpool’s books up until the age of 11 before switching to Everton.

Hughes retains the full backing of owners FSG who per the report, firmly believe he’s done an ‘excellent job’ navigating the early phases of the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

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TEAMtalk has also been informed the club’s hierarchy are particularly impressed with how he sealed three of world football’s biggest transfers in the same window last summer – the deals that brought Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak to Anfield.

Aside from transfers, Hughes also has a decision to make on Arne Slot at season’s end.

Following Liverpool’s Champions League exit to PSG, the Dutchman now has six games remaining to convince Hughes he’s the right man to lead the club forward.

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