Former Scotland international Ally McCoist believes Liverpool should make tying Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk to new contracts their most urgent priority.

McCoist feels that the sooner those deals can be tied up, the better the long-term prospects of the club will look.

The TV pundit believes that from a business point of view, allowing any of those three players top leave for free would be terrible for Liverpool.

“It’s critical Liverpool sign Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk to new deals before the end of the season,” McCoist told talkSPORT BET.

“There is a cloud of uncertainty around the future of all their best players due to their contract situations and it needs clarification sooner rather than later.

“For me, Liverpool cannot allow their contracts to run down – the club will end up kissing goodbye to upwards of a quarter of a billion pounds in player value and three of the main players to turn the club into what it is today – that does not make business sense!”

McCoist believes that Liverpool fans have a right to question how the club allowed players to enter the final year of their deals without great efforts to re-sign them.

“As a Liverpool fan you’d want to know what’s going on with your best players and I’m sure the supporters will want some clarity on it. Ideally, you’d want all three to sign new deals – they’re irreplaceable for Liverpool.

“At the very least, getting them to sign a new contract means that the club will receive the money they are worth to them. They cannot be allowed to leave the club for nothing!”

Salah isn’t slowing down

Concerns about Salah’s age and any possibility of flagging work-rate would appear to be misplaced after the Egyptian returned to Liverpool in the best shape of his life and started the Premier League campaign covering more metres per game than in any previous campaign.

Salah revealed that the club are yet to broach the subject of a new deal after Liverpool’s 3-0 rout of Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“I was coming to the game, I was saying, ‘look, it could be the last time’ (at Old Trafford),” Salah said speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s game

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

New head coach Arne Slot was thrilled with Salah’s performance against Man Utd but wouldn’t be drawn to comment on his contract situation.

“At this moment he is one of ours and I am really happy with him being one of ours and he played really well,” Slot said of Salah.

“I don’t talk about contracts from players, but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today.”

