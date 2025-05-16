Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has told his old club they should be doing “everything” to sign a Chelsea star who is “by far the best in the Premier League.”

The Reds have some big decisions to make in the summer. Luckily, they have been saved having to find replacements for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who both signed new contracts after entering what would have been their final years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not, though, and it looks as if Jeremie Frimpong might be coming in to replace him. Fellow full-back Andy Robertson will still be at the club next season, but it’s felt Liverpool should and will look to replace him.

Milos Kerkez has seemed their favoured option for some time, but former Red Johnson feels a Chelsea star is a better choice.

“It’s really important that Liverpool get this signing right this summer. They need a player who can fit right in with the players, match their attitude and not get lost in the dressing room. Milos Kerkez seems to be the player that has been linked the most, but I’m not sure he is the right fit,” he told WDW Bingo.

“If I were Liverpool, I would be doing everything I could to sign Marc Cucurella, he would be my first-choice Robertson replacement.

“I’m not sure if he is available, but he is by far the best left-back in the Premier League, and everyone is available for the right price.

“He has really kicked on since the Euros last year, and the best I have seen him play was against Liverpool a few weeks ago, up against the best winger in the league.”

Left-back move not confirmed

Though Bournemouth’s Kerkez has been very heavily linked, Liverpool writer David Lynch feels another option, Rayan Ait-Nouri, is still a possible signing.

“I still feel like left-back’s up for debate. I don’t think you can hang your hat on anyone. I’ve always felt Ait Nouri is still in the mix, I don’t think it’s been ruled out just yet,” Lynch said.

“The fact he’s changing agency amid talks that Wolves want to tie him down to a new contract sort of rings alarm bells for me in terms of there’s a real possibility that they accept they’ll have to do a deal for him if he doesn’t sign.

“Kerkez is definitely on the list and he’s up there, but he’s not absolutely nailed on in the way that’s been suggested.”

Whether Liverpool do look at other options given they it’s not certain they go for Kerkez remains to be seen.

Liverpool round-up: Dumfries signing suggested

It’s reported that Liverpool are on the verge of agreeing to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Frimpong.

However, Darren Bent has told Arne Slot’s side they should be looking at Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

There might be a big decision on Liverpool’s right-back position for the next game, as Jan Molby has stated he “wouldn’t play him again” this season.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that a plan for the formal bid of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is in the works at Anfield.

