Liverpool urged to make ‘unbelievable’ 115-goal star Slot’s first signing despite two concerns

Liverpool have been told they should kickstart the Arne Slot era with the huge signing of West Ham United ace Jarrod Bowen, despite two issues being named by a former Reds star.

Bowen has done brilliantly to establish himself as a top-class player since joining West Ham from Hull City in January 2020. West Ham paid £22million for the right winger and he has since registered 60 goals and 39 assists in 202 games.

Bowen wrote himself into the West Ham history books by netting the winner in the 2023 Europa Conference League final, helping the Irons win their first major trophy in 43 years.

Bowen followed that up by notching a hugely impressive 20 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances last term, form which saw him earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

The 27-year-old has been tipped to replace Mo Salah at Anfield, especially after former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labelled him his ‘favourite’ star not playing for the Reds, and an ‘unbelievable’ talent.

Liverpool have yet to sign anyone since Slot came in to replace Klopp, but their former striker Michael Owen has suggested that a deal for Bowen – who has scored 115 club career goals – be struck.

Although, Owen did note that Bowen’s age, plus the fact he will be expensive to sign due to his long-term West Ham contract, may be stumbling blocks for Liverpool.

“The Mo Salah chat has sort of faded a little bit so I’d be surprised if he left Liverpool, but the problem for the club is that he hasn’t got long left on his contract so you have to make a decision one way or the other,” the pundit said in a new interview.

Liverpool latest: Bowen is pundit’s ‘favourite’ option

“They have great options at the moment with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, but if one of them left then Jarrod Bowen would be my favourite.

“But he has signed a long-term contract at West Ham and he might even be their captain. He also isn’t 19 so when you talk about a long-term replacement, you’re looking at players that might give you 10 years and not be in their 30s in two or three years.

“I’m not sure clubs want to spend 10s and 10s of millions on those players nowadays.”

It has previously been suggested that Liverpool will need to offer West Ham somewhere in the region of £80-100m in order to sign Bowen. That is because the Irons have managed to tie him down to a long-term deal which runs until June 2030.

Meanwhile, fellow pundit Andy Townsend has discussed Mo Salah’s future. “I actually thought by now that Salah might have moved on,” he said on Monday.

“His numbers have been pretty astonishing, really. It is very rare that people come into the Premier League and produce the sort of quality, the form and the big goals when they needed them.

“But nobody can do that forever and, again, perhaps with a more considered approach, is that going to suit Mo?

“Or did it suit Mo when Liverpool were at their foot to the floor best, Van Dijk was picking him out over 60 yards and dropping it over a high defensive line and Mo running in on it and getting his goals. It will be fascinating to see.”

