Liverpool urged to sensationally swerve Amorim and engineer Alonso U-turn, as manager announcement date emerges

Liverpool have been urged to turn their backs on Ruben Amorim

Liverpool have been told they must ensure that Xabi Alonso changes his mind about replacing Jurgen Klopp, in what would be a brutal snub to current favourite Ruben Amorim.

Following Klopp’s momentous decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds swiftly landed on Alonso as a top-class replacement. The former midfielder has proven himself to be a fantastic coach at Bayer Leverkusen, while he is already loved by the Liverpool faithful, too.

But last week, Alonso left potential suitors Liverpool and Bayern Munich stunned by outlining his desire to remain at Leverkusen.

He said: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it’s true.

“My deadline was this week, it’s [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear.”

Alonso’s decision has forced Liverpool to begin sounding out alternatives, such as Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Bologna boss Thiago Motta.

Liverpool told to go all out for Xabi Alonso

But Collymore, who scored 35 goals in 81 appearances for Liverpool between 1995 and 1997, thinks his former club should actually try to convince Alonso to change his mind.

‘We all know Xabi Alonso has come out and pledged his allegiance to Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, but I don’t care – it’s time for Liverpool to step up their pursuit,’ he wrote in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

‘So what, he came out with an “I’m staying” moment last week. Could you imagine a Real Madrid saying: “Ok, we’ll leave you be then”? — Absolutely not! — They’d dig their heels in and make sure the world knows they’re going to get their man. That’s what Liverpool now need to do.

‘It’s Alonso’s destiny. He’s a perfect fit, at the perfect time in Liverpool’s evolution, and with the greatest respect to Bayer Leverkusen, the only way is down after this season, so come on Michael Edwards, you’ve got the big job, the big title, so earn your keep and make it your mission to bring Alonso home.’

Meanwhile, Football Insider claim that Liverpool chiefs have already decided when they want to have Klopp’s successor sorted by. Liverpool are planning to announce their next manager in early June, should all go well.

This is to ensure ‘respect’ is given to Klopp, who is hopeful of adding the Premier League and Europa League trophies to the League Cup already won this campaign.

Liverpool also want to respect their managerial targets, with Amorim, Alonso and Motta all hunting successful ends to the season.

