Liverpool urged to sign 222-goal Bundesliga striker as Nunez hit with ‘proper centre-forward’ criticism

A former Liverpool star has told the Reds to sign Andrej Kramaric, in a move which would provide Darwin Nunez with even more competition for a starting spot up front.

Nunez looked like he had taken his game up a notch midway through the 2023-24 season as he registered seven goals and three assists in 12 Premier League games between Boxing Day and April 7. However, the centre-forward endured a disappointing end to the campaign as he failed to score in his last eight league matches and lost his place in the starting eleven.

Nunez is a fan-favourite at Anfield due to his incredible work rate and the fact that when he is on it, he can be unplayable. But it is clear that the Uruguayan is raw and unreliable, so it remains to be seen what incoming manager Arne Slot thinks of him.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with a move for Santiago Gimenez, the Feyenoord striker that Slot has helped turn into a goal machine in the Eredivisie.

But Igor Biscan, who made 118 appearances for Liverpool between 2000 and 2005, has urged Slot and Liverpool to go in a different direction.

Biscan has suggested his Croatian compatriot Kramaric to Liverpool, following a season in which the Hoffenheim ace has notched 17 goals and six assists in 31 games.

While Biscan did not name Nunez, he pointed out that Liverpool need a ‘proper centre-forward’, in a dig at both the 24-year-old and Cody Gakpo.

“At times this season it looked to me that they might need a really good finisher in front of goal,” Biscan said.

“I would go for a proper centre-forward, a goalscorer, because they’ve created so many chances this season and missed a lot. That is the reason they didn’t stay in the title race.

“I would love to see Andrej Kramaric at Liverpool, or any Croatian playing at Anfield in a red shirt, it’s always unbelievable.

“But if he does well at [the] Euros, then who knows? He could be a possibility.

“They need a good centre-forward, someone who is guaranteed 20-odd goals, that’s the position that they need to strengthen.”

Kramaric has played in England before, having been on Leicester City’s books between January 2015 and July 2016.

However, the 32-year-old only scored four goals in 20 games for Leicester as he spent time on loan at Hoffenheim before joining the Bundesliga club permanently.

Kramaric might not have set the Premier League alight during his first spell in England, but is an experienced marksman, having reached 222 club career goals in 468 matches.

Kramaric also boasts plenty of international experience as he has found the back of the 28 times in 91 games for Croatia, helping his country reach the final of the 2018 World Cup.

The former Dinamo Zagreb star will be looking to add to that goal tally at this summer’s European Championship, and a series of good performances could convince Liverpool to make contact with his agent.

Although, it must be noted that Liverpool signing Kramaric would be a surprise move as they generally prefer to bring in younger players who have yet to reach their full potential.

