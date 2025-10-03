If Liverpool miss out on Marc Guehi, they could sign his team-mate Maxence Lacroix

Liverpool scouts have reportedly suggested the club sign a ‘Rolls Royce’ centre-back from a Premier League rival if they miss out on Marc Guehi, which could cause a massive problem.

The Reds clearly have one of the best squads in world football right now. In England, they’re bossing it, topping the Premier League after six games, with five wins.

They also won their Champions League opener, but then lost to Galatasaray in a shock result.

Their squad got better over the summer for the signings of Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and others, and could have gotten even stronger, with Guehi almost joining.

But Crystal Palace had to back out on deadline day as their replacement move fell through. Liverpool remain interested in him, but a report has suggested the centre-back has asked to move to Real Madrid at the end of the season – when his contract is up.

But the fact they have been watching Guehi means Liverpool could have a trick up their sleeve, as they’ve also taken note of one of his Palace team-mates.

Football Insider reports Liverpool scouts have described Guehi’s centre-back partner Maxence Lacroix as a ‘Rolls Royce’.

The centre-back is said to be a ‘hot topic’ at Anfield and his relative ‘under-the-radar’ status makes him an attractive option.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 The FIVE options Slot can use as emergency Liverpool centre-back after crushing Leoni blow

Lacroix signing could kill Palace

Losing Lacroix could be hugely detrimental to Palace given they’re also almost certain to lose Guehi, who’d rather head to a bigger side than renew his contract beyond this season.

The Eagles have conceded just three league goals this season in six games, so the pairing is clearly a strong one, and having both leave at the same time would be massively problematic.

In Palace’s shock 1-0 victory over Liverpool on September 27, Guehi’s FotMob rating was 7.9 and Lacroix’s 7.6.

Losing one on their own would create a hole, but losing two could turn that into a swirling vortex which plunges the third-placed Premier League outfit far back from their current position.

Both men are in the top 60 passes of any player in the Premier League this season, so the control Palace have would surely drop were neither at the club anymore.

As such, with Guehi likely to leave, the Eagles will surely look to keep Lacroix, but whether they’ll be able to keep him out of the grasp of Liverpool remains to be seen.

Liverpool round-up: PSG could win for Olise

While Liverpool have been in the mix for Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, Paris Saint-Germain are now willing to put €100million on the table for him.

That could cause problems for the Reds in their pursuit of him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with another Bayern star, Dayot Upamecano.

But Barcelona are now said to be in the running for the centre-back.

Who’s Liverpool’s best Prem signing in last decade?