Liverpool urged to snub Ruben Amorim for fantastic Prem coach who’ll definitely ‘jump ship’

Liverpool must consider a blockbuster move for Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou after being rejected by Xabi Alonso, according to a former Reds star.

Liverpool will enter a new era this summer, as iconic manager Jurgen Klopp will end his spell at Anfield and take a break from football. Senior Liverpool officials including Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have looked at whether they can replace Klopp with Alonso, though that pursuit came to a halt earlier on Friday.

The Spaniard broke his silence on the links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich by saying: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it’s true.

“My deadline was this week, it’s [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear.”

Alonso added that while he has ‘strong links’ with both Liverpool and Bayern, he wants to ‘develop at Bayer Leverkusen’.

That huge decision has forced Liverpool to move onto their Plan B, which is Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim. One source has already revealed the three reasons why Amorim may be a better fit for Liverpool than Alonso.

Liverpool urged to land key Tottenham man

But Jermaine Pennant, who played 81 games for Liverpool between 2006 and 2009, has recommended his former club raids Tottenham for Postecoglou.

“I would like to see Postecoglou there,” Pennant said on talkSPORT. “He’s probably in the conversation. The way Spurs were to the way they are now is night and day – and that is credit to him.

“I think if Liverpool came knocking on the door and said, ‘Here you go, mate, get yourself in, Klopp’s going’, I think he’d be jumping ship.

“The reason I am saying that is because Liverpool will always be fighting for silverware, the Champions League, and the Premier League.

“They have won everything domestically in the last eight, seven years. If he is at Spurs… they have not won anything for donkey’s years.

“If Liverpool come knocking, I think he is jumping ship. Why would you not manage a better team?

“And you are guaranteed to be in the mix of winning silverware. I would like to see Postecoglou there.”

Liverpool will have been encouraged by the fact that Postecoglou has admitted he supported the Merseyside giants growing up.

However, Tottenham do not want Postecoglou to leave under any circumstances and will try their hardest to prevent him from joining a direct English rival in Liverpool.

