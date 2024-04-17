Liverpool have been tipped to replace Mo Salah with a huge name

Liverpool have been tipped to replace Mo Salah with unstoppable Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, though the move could spell trouble for one of the Reds’ other attackers.

At the end of the season, Salah will decide whether to continue his glorious Anfield spell or push for a new challenge elsewhere. Some sections of the Liverpool fanbase are worried that the winger might decide to move on, with talismanic manager Jurgen Klopp already departing.

Salah’s contract is also due to expire in June 2025, which gives Saudi Pro League officials hope of taking him to the Middle East. Salah was the subject of a huge £150million bid from Al-Ittihad last summer – which was rejected by Liverpool – and is likely to receive another Saudi proposal this summer.

The Egyptian’s departure would leave a huge hole in the Liverpool attack, as he has been an absolutely lethal forward during his time on Merseyside. His record of 209 goals and 88 assists in 342 Liverpool games speaks for itself.

Earlier on Wednesday, Liverpool were backed to replace Salah with West Ham United ace Mohammed Kudus, who has been a revelation at the London Stadium.

But former Liverpool player Steve Nicol thinks the Reds should be even more ambitious by raiding Napoli for Osimhen.

During an appearance on ESPN FC, Nicol was asked which one player he would love to sign for Liverpool in the summer. The pundit replied: “The fact that Salah is going to be going, whether this year or next year, Osimhen? I think he would be fantastic for Liverpool.”

When asked about a potential midfield signing, Nicol added: “In the middle of the park we’ve just signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. [Wataru] Endo’s turned out to be incredible, you need someone who will run all day and give it to Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Salah.”

Darwin Nunez to make way for Victor Osimhen at Liverpool

Attention then turned to how Osimhen’s arrival would impact the Liverpool starting eleven. When asked what would happen to current centre-forward Darwin Nunez, Nicol replied: “You’d start him out wide, absolutely.”

As Nunez has ambitions of becoming Liverpool’s new talisman, he would be distraught if the club signed Osimhen and he was forced to play as a winger.

However, Nunez’s lack of composure in the final third has cost Liverpool in recent weeks, and Osimhen would solve that problem.

The Nigerian has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the world by netting 74 goals in 128 outings for Napoli.

The Serie A giants have tied Osimhen down to a new contract which includes a massive €13om (£111m) release clause.

That is clearly huge money for Liverpool to pay, though the fee Salah will generate should make up most of that £111m outlay.

