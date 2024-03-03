Liverpool vanquish Bayern Munich with wonderful agreement for world class star approved

Liverpool will deny Bayern Munich the chance to replace one world class left-back with another, with multiple reports all suggesting Andy Robertson will pen fresh terms at Anfield.

Liverpool fans can be forgiven for fearing the worst ahead of what’s shaping up to be the most important summer in the club’s recent history.

A replacement for legendary boss Jurgen Klopp is needed. Appointing a successor to former sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is also on the agenda.

Furthermore, Klopp’s impending exit has been speculated in some corners as a factor that could push many of the club’s top stars to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all enter the final year of their respective deals come the summer.

What’s more, the Saudi Pro League are fully prepared to make Salah the highest paid player in football history…

Talks over extensions for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are planned, though won’t take place until a new sporting director has arrived.

Elsewhere, Liverpool fans came in for a shock in late-February when learning Bayern Munich had fixed their gaze on Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain, 29, is among the best left-backs playing the game right now and losing him would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Davies out, Robertson in?

Bayern’s interest stems from the fact Alphonso Davies has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid either this summer or the next.

The Canadian will form part of a spectacular Real Madrid XI that could dominate Europe for the rest of the 2020s and his absence will be keenly felt at Bayern.

The Daily Mail revealed Bayern have identified Robertson as the closet thing to a like-for-like replacement for Davies. His energy and drive in particular were highlighted as traits Bayern adore.

However, TEAMtalk subsequently learned Robertson would love nothing more than to sign a contract extension with Liverpool if given the chance.

Liverpool to grant Robertson his wish

Now, a fresh update from Football Insider has claimed the Reds will grant Robertson his wish by offering a new long-term contract.

Talks that will reportedly take place in the summer are planned. Like in the cases of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah, a sporting director must be appointed before the discussions are held.

FI reaffirm Liverpool are ‘not worried’ by the presence of Bayern and the expectation is Robertson and Liverpool will thrash out a new agreement.

The left-back’s current deal runs until 2026. Adding another year or two on to his deal would guarantee the remaining prime years in the Scot’s career are played out at Anfield.

With Liverpool fully intending to offer an extension and Robertson more than happy to sign, forging an agreement should not be difficult.

