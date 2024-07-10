Liverpool want Real Madrid star as replacement for Anfield hero, as Arsenal battle begins

Liverpool are aware that Alisson is picking up strong interest from Saudi Arabia and have set their sights on a Real Madrid star as his potential replacement, according to reports.

Alisson moved to England in July 2018 when Liverpool paid Roma £65million for his services, making the Brazilian the world’s most expensive goalkeeper at the time. Alisson has more than justified that huge price tag by keeping 114 clean sheets in 263 games and playing a crucial role in Liverpool’s massive success under Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson has helped Liverpool win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup (x2), FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The 31-year-old excels in one-on-one situations and has established himself as arguably the best keeper in the world.

Liverpool have managed to tie Alisson down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2027, unlike other top stars such as Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

But this has not stopped the elite shot-stopper from emerging as a top target for Saudi chiefs. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti that Alisson is Al-Nassr’s No 1 objective for the keeper position.

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Al-Nassr hope to complete a deal for their new keeper in the next week. And while talks are progressing for Ederson’s prospective signing from Manchester City, Al-Nassr would ideally like to snare Alisson.

The Reds hero has insisted he wants to stay at Liverpool and continue playing at the very highest level, which will help him remain as Brazil’s No 1, ahead of Ederson.

Liverpool transfers: Real Madrid raid teed up

But Liverpool need to formulate a plan just in case Alisson does depart. And according to journalist Graeme Bailey, new Reds head coach Arne Slot is looking to go big.

Slot and Liverpool have earmarked Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin as a possible replacement for Alisson.

While there are no concrete approaches being made at this moment in time, Liverpool are monitoring Lunin’s situation and will swoop in with an offer if they require a new No 1.

Liverpool are not the only club to have been alerted to the fact that Lunin’s Madrid contract expires in June 2025. Indeed, recent reports have suggested Arsenal are looking at the Ukrainian and may push to sign him as a new backup for David Raya, should Aaron Ramsdale leave.

This sets up a potential transfer battle between Liverpool and Arsenal for Lunin’s signature.

The 25-year-old has generally been Madrid’s second or third choice keeper since being integrated into the squad in July 2020, which followed numerous loan spells.

But Lunin made 31 appearances last season following injuries to No 1 Thibaut Courtois and his replacement, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Lunin put in some solid performances to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side win the Champions League, La Liga title and Spanish super cup last term.

Despite this, Liverpool and Arsenal fans may be slightly concerned about capturing him. The former Real Valladolid loanee began Euro 2024 as Ukraine’s first-choice keeper, but after a poor display in the 3-0 defeat to Romania he was benched.

Should Madrid lose Lunin, then they have been tipped to sign a top-class replacement by moving for Porto and Portugal ace Diogo Costa.

