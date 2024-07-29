Liverpool have been warned by two former players there is a growing possibility that talismanic academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Anfield and make a blockbuster move to Real Madrid, with two factors seen as key reasons for forcing through what could prove one of the biggest transfers of this summer’s window.

The 25-year-old has risen through the Liverpool academy ranks to become of their most important and creative influences, assisting an incredible 79 goals during his eight years in the Reds first team. Over that time, Alexander-Arnold has won all there is to win in the game, with the Europa League the only trophy to allude him so far among the seven major honours he has won.

But with his deal now due to expire in just over 11 months time, Liverpool are in real danger of losing Alexander-Arnold, with Real Madrid’s interest well documented and the player having been on their radar for a good number of years.

The reigning European champions have already added Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer and, with money still to spend, could look to tempt Liverpool with a sizeable offer for Alexander-Arnold this summer too.

And even if an offer is not forthcoming, the fact they could sign him on a pre-contract agreement in just six months time – unless he signs an extension to his current deal at Anfield – puts Liverpool in a precarious position.

Liverpool handed big warning over Alexander-Arnold exit

Despite that, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Reds remain confident of tying down Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms.

Talks over his future were held with incoming new boss Arne Slot prior to the European Championships and there was an understanding that the player was ready to give at least the next 12 months of his career to his hometown club.

Furthermore, and amid Real’s interest in signing the player, we have also learned that Liverpool are refusing to put a price on the player’s head this summer so as not to give the Spanish giants any encouragement that a deal could be on the cards.

All the same, Liverpool have been warned that a big-money move to Real Madrid could yet materialise, with former Reds goalkeeper David James feeling that the departure of Jurgen Klopp, together with the fact the player could be tempted by a fresh challenge could prove too difficult to resist.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold’s career is one of those really unique ones. He’s one of the very few players to come all the way through Liverpool’s system to win everything,” James said.

“At the Euros, he started the first game, came on for the penalty shootout against Switzerland and scored, but then didn’t feature. For an individual, though, there are times where you figure out you should be getting more out of what you’re doing.

“Having had suffered with plenty of criticism throughout the last few years – and this becomes a career thing rather than a momentary thing – I could understand if Trent wanted to go elsewhere like Real Madrid and look for a new challenge.”

James added: “There’s something about Jurgen Klopp leaving which could be seen as a slight line in the sand.

“I don’t personally want him to leave, but I could understand how someone could say that this new era at Liverpool isn’t the world he’s used to.

“He was catapulted into the limelight and changed a lot in his game to get himself back into that position. On top of that, with him not having the kind of Euros he’d planned to have this summer, a lot can happen in a very short period of time.

“It will ultimately boil down to a conversation he has with Arne Slot. I’d rather he stays at Liverpool because if he’s going to be great at Real Madrid, then why not be great again for Liverpool?”

Alexander-Arnold: Fowler drops mixed message over star’s future

TEAMtalk understands that the new deal Liverpool plan to offer Alexander-Arnold could be worth as much as £280,000 a week – money that would make him the second biggest earner in the club’s history behind Mo Salah.

With Liverpool very much determined to pin him down, the Reds hope they will soon get a positive response from their player and deliver the news that all their supporters want to hear.

Former Reds striker Robbie Fowler is also confident TAA will stay, though does admit the presence his best friend Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid makes this ‘dangerous waters’ for the Merseysiders right now.

“When you have arguably the biggest club in the world in Real Madrid tracking you and a bromance with one of their greatest young stars, it’s enough to turn any player’s head,” Fowler wrote for the Daily Mirror.

“So I think I’d speak for every Liverpool fan when I say we’ll all breathe a massive sign of relief if Trent Alexander-Arnold signs a new long-term deal at Anfield.

“I know Liverpool want to keep him and I’ve heard nothing to suggest he doesn’t want to continue his love affair with the club as he enters the final year of his contract.

“But, until Trent commits the next phase of his career to his boyhood team, Liverpool are in dangerous waters.”