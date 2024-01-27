Liverpool warned by insider about Klopp succession plan as top targets attract significant rivals

Liverpool have been warned that Jurgen Klopp’s exit will have a ripple effect on various other managers, making it potentially harder for the Reds to win the race for their ideal replacement for their legendary tactician.

The curtains will come down on the Klopp era at Liverpool in the summer after he this week announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

When Klopp spoke for the first time as Liverpool manager after his enthusiastic reception in 2015, he suggested that what people thought of him then wasn’t important, but that what they thought when he left would be.

It is fair to say that Klopp has more than justified the esteemed thoughts that surrounded him when he took the job. He will be leaving as a Liverpool legend.

There will be little time for Liverpool to mourn, though. First, they have big targets to fulfil for the remainder of Klopp’s tenure. Then, they have to find a replacement who can carry on his good work.

Some of the standout candidates at this early stage include their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is currently at Bayer Leverkusen, and Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi.

However, a report from the Daily Telegraph has revealed that Liverpool will face serious competition for some of the options on their shortlist.

A source described as a ‘leading director of football, who works and deals with all of Europe’s top clubs’ told the Telegraph: “This promises to be a really big summer in terms of coaches moving between some of the top jobs. Klopp’s announcement is going to be just the start.

“What Liverpool do next will dictate some of the direction of travel, but there will be movement elsewhere regardless.

“There’s already a lot of talk about the United and Bayern jobs becoming available, then you’ve got the possibility of England and Germany, and there’s always the chance of Paris St-Germain making a change.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for some of the top managers, but there’s also going to be a lot of really strong competition for the best jobs.”

Rivals established for Alonso and De Zerbi

The report explains that Alonso, for example, will also be headhunted by Bayern Munich if they decide to move on from Thomas Tuchel, having already proven himself in German football.

Indeed, Alonso is aiming for his Bayer Leverkusen side to topple Bayern for the Bundesliga title this season after enjoying an unbeaten first half of the season.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi could be considered by Manchester United if Erik ten Hag loses his job as part of their new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stewardship.

There would likely be various candidates for that potential vacancy too, but De Zerbi’s upwards trajectory could lead to him being considered within that – especially thanks to the way he has handled Brighton’s growth into a European outfit.

