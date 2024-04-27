Liverpool warned they need to sell Mo Salah ‘NOW’ to aid Arne Slot Anfield rebuild

After seemingly sorting out the manager’s position, the future of Mo Salah is the next big topic for Liverpool to address this summer – but it could end up with him leaving the club.

Liverpool’s highest-paid player, who was dropped to the bench for their clash with West Ham on Saturday and subsequently had a falling out with Jurgen Klopp, is approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield. Last year, he attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. What happens this year is anyone’s guess as things stand.

There is still a chance that Salah stays at Liverpool beyond the Klopp era, but there is also a chance that Klopp’s likely successor Arne Slot will never get to coach him.

Talk of a move to Saudi Arabia has still been lingering, even if the money on offer to Liverpool wouldn’t be as big this time.

Wherever he goes – and however much for – it has been declared that the time could be right for Salah to be sold by Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood, it’s already ‘the beginning of the end’ and selling Salah would help Liverpool’s finances ahead of the Slot era.

“Salah’s come back, he’s been hot and cold. But that can happen,” Sherwood said.

“The guy’s been incredible. We want him in the Premier League. But I think you’re seeing the beginning of the end for Mo Salah at Liverpool, I really do.”

‘They’re going to have to sell Mo Salah’

“They’ve obviously got a new manager coming in. I think they need to cash in now,” Sherwood continued.

“I think you can only go one way. He’s still a sensational player and he’s been brilliant for the Premier League, we’ve enjoyed watching him.

“In the financial times as it is now, if they want to spend money and they want to recruit, and they want to build again for their new manager, which looks like it’s going to be Arne Slot, I think they’re going to have to sell Mo Salah and I think now is the time.”

This is Salah’s seventh season as a Liverpool player after his 2017 arrival from Roma. In that time, he has escalated to the ranking of fifth in terms of their all-time top scorers.

Some of the funds Liverpool would receive from selling Salah would have to go on replacing him, naturally. But thanks to his high value, there might be scope to use the money to address other positions too.

