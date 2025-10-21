Liverpool will ‘green light’ star’s sale in January if rumoured new signing arrives

Liverpool will approve a long-serving star’s exit in January if a rumoured new signing arrives, and a report has named where he’s expected to go and for how much.

Liverpool are failing at both ends of the pitch right now, with clean sheets in desperately short supply and Arne Slot’s regular starters in attack all off form. Only Federico Chiesa and Hugo Ekitike seem to know where the goal is right now, but neither can force their way into the starting eleven.

At the other end of the pitch, Liverpool have problems in both full-back positions. Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, either plays like Paolo Maldini or Titus Bramble each week, there is no in-between (sorry, Titus).

Yet Slot has shown no inclination to drop Konate and feature Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk. Gomez – Liverpool’s longest serving player right now – has just one start to his name this term and it came in the League Cup.

Gomez continues to be linked with an exit each and every window, though when they close, he always remains in situ.

According to a fresh update from MilanLive, that could finally change in the upcoming winter window.

They state AC Milan – who came ‘close’ to signing Gomez over the summer – are back in the for 28-year-old.

What’s more, it’s stated ‘if the Reds acquire a replacement, they’ll give the green light to his departure.’

Liverpool will reportedly demand a fee in the €10m-€15m range before letting Gomez go.

Is Joe Gomez sale realistic?

Gomez is Liverpool’s third-choice centre-back at present and with Giovanni Leoni sidelined with an ACL injury, he’s the only recognised centre-back they have in reserve.

MilanLive stressed Gomez will only have approval to leave if a new signing arrives. It’s well documented the Reds are in the market for a new centre-back in 2026.

Marc Guehi remains their top target but he won’t be on the move in January. Instead, Guehi will leave Crystal Palace via free agency at season’s end and Liverpool hope to snap the England international up after their close call last summer.

Dayot Upamecano is another on Liverpool’s radar, but again, the expectation is he won’t leave Bayern Munich until he becomes a free agent in the summer. Of course, Upamecano could also remain in Munich if signing a new contract.

Of those Liverpool have confirmed interest in, that just leaves Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential arrival in January.

The latest on that move can be found here.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah / Slot / Isak / Hughes

In other news, speculation that Liverpool could be open to the departure of Mo Salah before his contract expires at Anfield in 2027 has been given further weight by Mark Lawrenson, who feels the Egyptian star has dropped his levels since signing his new deal – and the stats back up those claims.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can shed light on what Liverpool think about handing Arne Slot a new contract amid the Reds’ four-game losing streak.

Finally, Alexander Isak and Richard Hughes have become targets for Liverpool fans in the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.