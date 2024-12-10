Liverpool ‘will’ lose Prem’s best in his position, as fans told to ‘enjoy’ him while they can – pundit

Paul Robinson has told Liverpool fans to “enjoy” having Caoimhin Kelleher “while you’ve got him” as he “will be moving on come the end of this season”.

Kelleher has been a standout performer in the Liverpool goal this season. He tends to shine whenever he plays – usually when Alisson is unavailable – but the Reds are never convinced to give him more minutes once the Brazilian returns.

This season, of Premier League goalkeepers who have played more than five games, Kelleher has conceded the second-lowest amount of goals (9).

However, in six games, fellow Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson shipped just two goals, which suggests that, when he’s back from injury – and he is now back in training – he’ll be back in net.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Robinson has told Liverpool fans that they should enjoy what they have with Kelleher now, as his qualities mean he won’t be there next season.

“I was asked to rank the top three goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, and Kelleher was my number one,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Next year, I think he wants to be a number one. With the opportunities he’s had and the age he’s at, he doesn’t want to compete with [Giorgi] Mamardashvili or be on the bench.

“It’s his time to go to another club and go and be the number one goalkeeper. So, Liverpool fans, enjoy him while you’ve got him because I think he will be moving on come the end of this season.”

DON’T MISS: Five clubs Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could join next year: Chelsea, Newcastle…

Alisson will take No.1 spot

Before the added complication of Mamardashvili joining the ranks in the summer, Robinson believes Kelleher will lose his spot to Alisson this term, as soon as the Brazilian is ready to return to action.

“It’s very hard to be a number two goalkeeper, the mentality is very different. Regardless of what you do in training, you know you’re not going to play every week, especially when you’re up against someone like Alisson,” Robinson said.

“You can have the best week you’ve ever had in training, but if Alisson is fit, he plays.

“Regardless of what Kelleher does between now and Alisson’s return, when he’s back, he plays.

“That’s the very difficult life of a number two. He’s been exceptional this season, but he understands his role.”

Liverpool round-up: More exits coming?

Mohamed Salah could also exit in the summer, when his contract with Liverpool is up, and though an offer is on the table, it’s believed an agreement is ‘not close’.

The Reds have been encouraged to land Bryan Mbeumo for the Egyptian’s spot, with the Brentford forward labelled a “mini Salah”.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could have a fight on their hands to land midfield target Martin Zubimendi, after it was reported Arsenal remain in the mix for him.

A subsequent report suggested Manchester City are also planning to move for the Real Sociedad man, giving the Reds even more competition for a player they are very keen on.

Caoimhin Kelleher quiz