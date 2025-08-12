‘Senior’ figures at Liverpool have dismissed the club’s alleged intentions to sign a superstar forward, with a report revealing their true plans.

Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and Arne Slot have taken a sledgehammer to the squad that lifted the Premier League title last year. Liverpool’s starting eleven for the Community Shield clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday contained four new signings (Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike).

But with the Reds offloading just as many players as they’ve signed and others (Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa etc) available for sale, further additions are expected.

A new centre-back is being targeted but the most eye-catching addition will come in the forward line.

Alexander Isak remains the absolute priority and the latest from The Athletic revealed the striker’s brazen efforts to force a transfer through.

But if Newcastle resist the temptation to collect a British record fee, numerous reports and sources including Fabrizio Romano stated PSG’s Bradley Barcola had been earmarked as a worthy alternative.

The Frenchman would not be a like-for-like alternative given he primarily operates on the wing. But with Liverpool selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and Chiesa expected to return to Italy, the Reds are light out wide.

Yet according to The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, talk of Barcola moving to Anfield is wide of the mark – even if the Reds don’t sign Isak.

‘Senior Anfield figures dismissed reports that Liverpool were targeting PSG attacker Bradley Barcola,’ wrote Pearce.

Explaining why Liverpool are not expected to sign a new left winger to replace Diaz, Pearce added: ‘Liverpool believe bringing in a left-sided attacker with his profile would block the pathway for talented teenager Rio Ngumoha, who is now viewed as part of Arne Slot’s senior squad after an impressive pre-season.’

Ngumoha has caught the eye in pre-season with a series of electric – and goalscoring – displays.

His talents are undeniable, though placing such emphasis on a player aged just 16 is unquestionably a risk in a season where Liverpool hope and expect to win multiple major trophies.

Alexander Isak latest

A recent report from ESPN claimed Barcola is keen on remaining in Paris anyway. With the Barcola route seemingly closed from both ends, Liverpool’s full and undivided focus is on Alexander Isak.

Personal terms have been verbally agreed with the Swede and news broke on Tuesday morning of Isak going nuclear with his efforts to join the Reds.

David Ornstein stated: ‘Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.’

Accordingly, Isak has reportedly vowed to never play for Newcastle ever again – even if he remains their player beyond the summer window.

Isak’s stance is a clear attempt to muscle Newcastle into begrudgingly sanctioning his sale.

Per Ornstein, the Magpies could finally give the green light if two things happen – Newcastle sign one and more probably two new strikers and Liverpool bid close to £150m.

Despite spending over £250m (add-ons included) this summer, Liverpool can afford to pay £150m for Isak without falling foul of PSR.

The Athletic’s James Pearce wrote: ‘Liverpool had already bid £110m for Isak before selling [Darwin] Nunez, so it’s not as if they have been relying on further outgoings to make their move for the Swedish striker.

‘However, it certainly opens up a space in the squad and gives them more leeway financially.

‘For all the talk about Liverpool’s £300m spending spree so far this summer, sporting director Richard Hughes has also generated around £200m from sales when you include performance-related add-ons.

‘Liverpool have the capacity to shatter the British transfer record for Isak without any concerns over PSR.’

