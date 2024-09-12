Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘increasing interest’ in the signing of Jamal Musiala in 2025 in a move that will destroy the club’s transfer record and potentially place one of Jurgen Klopp’s biggest-ever signings at Anfield under threat.

The Bayern Munich star is regarded as one of the game’s brightest talents, having become the club’s youngest-ever Bundesliga debutant at 17 years and 115 days back in June 2020 and having also gone down in the history books as their youngest-ever goalscorer at the age of 18 years and 12 days when netting against Schalke in September of that year.

But with Musiala’s contract at Bayern Munich due to expire in June 2026, Bayern Munich now face a race against the clock to tie down the young star and amid claims some of Europe’s biggest sides are looking into a potential deal.

To that end, Caught Offside claims Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all among the 21-year-old’s admirers and having already been linked with moves for the attacker, who can play off either wing but looks most comfortable through the middle.

Of that quartet though, they claim Liverpool are most strongly considering an approach to sign him in 2025.

And even if the 36-times capped Germany international not sign a new deal, Bayern Munich are likely to value their star young talent in the €180m (£150m / $196m) bracket if an approach were to be made for his services next summer.

Bayern keen to tie down Liverpool target as Romano provides update

With so many clubs lurking over a move for Musiala, Bayern Munich are understandably working hard to try and convince the player to commit to a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

Having emerged as one of their key players already, new boss Vincent Kompany, as well as Bayern’s club bosses, are all too aware of the need to offer the player a new long-term arrangement.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing column has confirmed Bayern’s wishes to extend the 21-year-old’s stay beyond its current arrangement.

“Another top German talent to watch remains Jamal Musiala, with Bayern speaking publicly about wanting him to sign a new contract and stay with the club for the long term,” Romano said.

“For now, however, no decision has been made, it’s a negotiation. Nothing has changed for now, there have been no significant developments.

“Of course Bayern are confident, they want Musiala to stay and his contact is a really important topic for the board, they simply can’t fail on this mission. Negotiations are ongoing, but it’s too early to say how it will finish.”

That’s a view shared by Club president Herbert Hainer, who emphasised on Monday how Musiala can become Bayern’s new version of the legendary Thomas Muller.

“Of course, we want to try everything to keep him for the long term,” Hainer said during the presentation of the Bayern women’s documentary in the Allianz Arena (as quoted by Sky Germany).

“In my opinion, he could easily become the second Thomas Muller at Bayern and play here for the next 20 years.”

Slot has grand plans for Liverpool

Liverpool would have to shatter their transfer record were they to pull off his signing, with the current Reds transfer record pitched at the £85m deal agreed with Benfica for striker Darwin Nunez.

However, while new boss Arne Slot, alongside sporting director Richard Hughes, have shown a willingness to spend money on the right player, their biggest outlay so far remains the £29m capture of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

And with the Reds offloading the likes of Bobby Clark, Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg for a total of £62.5m (€77m / $85m), Liverpool’s net spend ensured they actually made quite a healthy profit this summer.

As a result, they will have serious money to spend if the right player becomes available in 2025, with a new holding midfielder, a centre-half, a left-back to one day replace Andy Robertson and now it seems a new attacking midfielder, all potentially on their wishlist.

As far as a new centre-half is concerned, the Reds have been linked with Jonathan Tah on a free transfer next summer, while reports in Spain also claim Slot and Hughes are giving serious thought to signing a highly-rated Sevilla star.

The emphasis for the here and now though remains on retaining their star talents, with Virgil van Dijk making clear his intentions to stay, though reports Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘refused’ their initial contract offer will be a concern.

Would Musiala be an upgrade on Szoboszlai?

Liverpool already have a player in Musiala’s position after spending £60.1million to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023.

But how does Musiala compare to the Hungary international?

The 21-year-old netted 10 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich in the 2023/24 campaign, averaging a goal every 176.7 minutes.

But Szoboszlai only scored three goals in 33 Premier League appearances in his debut season at Liverpool and averaged a goal every 703.3 minutes.

Bayern Munich’s No.42 also showcased his creativity by registering six assists in the German top flight, and he created 2.1 chances per 90 minutes.

While Szoboszlai only registered two assists in the Premier League in 2023/24, he actually created more chances per 90 minutes than the Germany international.

The Hungary international created 2.4 chances per 90 minutes and was seemingly let down by poor finishing from his Liverpool teammates.