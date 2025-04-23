Liverpool are working feverishly to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to reject Real Madrid and join Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in signing new contracts, and whether they’re likely to succeed has been revealed.

It’s been a fantastic few weeks for Liverpool, with the club taking steps closer to winning the Premier League title and two of their all-time greats penning fresh terms.

Salah was the first to end speculation engulfing his future, with captain Van Dijk signing on the dotted line one week later.

With two of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio remaining in situ, all eyes are now on Alexander-Arnold.

And according to two separate reports, Liverpool still believe they can pull off a major shock and convince the right-back to reject Real Madrid.

Firstly, Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed Liverpool have launched ‘one last attempt’ to secure a new agreement.

The Reds were described an ‘not willing to give up’ despite the suggestion Alexander-Arnold is ‘very close’ to joining Real Madrid.

The report added: ‘Liverpool, for its part, is refusing to accept the loss of one of its most iconic players in recent times.

‘The club’s offices are working against the clock to present a final renewal offer that might convince the defender to stay on Merseyside.’

Fichajes are not known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to transfer news. However, a separate report from the Liverpool Echo has reported similar.

The claimed Liverpool ‘haven’t given up hope of him penning a new deal at Anfield.’

Whether the Reds will succeed is another matter entirely, with the vast bulk of outlets and journalists all stating a move to the Bernabeu is all but assured…

What’s being said on Alexander-Arnold’s future

The imminent upheaval at Real regarding their managerial position – Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be sacked by the summer at the latest – could potentially have offered Liverpool a ray of hope.

Indeed, while a player may be suited to the outgoing boss, there’s no guarantee he’ll be viewed in the same light by the incoming boss, which is shaping up to be Xabi Alonso.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Ancelotti’s dismissal will NOT affect the club’s move for Alexander-Arnold.

“This (Real Madrid changing manager), according to my information, is not having an impact on Trent Alexander-Arnold,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Because the agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid – yet to be completed in terms of signing the contract but verbally at the final stages – that story remains absolutely valid.

“So Trent didn’t negotiate for a specific [Real Madrid] coach. Trent negotiated with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid proposal was for Alexander-Arnold not depending on the coach situation.

“So Real Madrid absolutely want to complete a deal with Alexander-Arnold and trust Alexander-Arnold as a really important signing for the summer transfer window. That remains the case.”

ESPN’s Mark Ogden believes Alexander-Arnold’s mind is already made up.

“My view is that he’s made the decision and he’s going to go,” claimed Ogden. “He’s had enough opportunities to say ‘I want to stay’, but even after the goal at Leicester, I think he ducked the question in terms of what’s happening. He was very diplomatic.”

The Athletic subsequently described Alexander-Arnold’s late winner against Leicester as his ‘parting gift’ to Liverpool.

