Liverpool to wreck Man Utd plan with ‘ultimate offer’ prepared for midfield signing No 3

Man Utd efforts to hijack a Liverpool deal could soon come to nothing, with the Reds preparing to lodge a decisive bid for a player who’ll become midfield signing No 3, per a report.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are currently in the market for a new holding midfielder. The Red Devils have fixed their gaze on Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Moroccan has said yes to Man Utd.

One or both of Fred and Donny van de Beek must be sold before Man Utd can move for Amrabat. However, in the event the 26-year-old eluded Erik ten Hag, alternatives are being considered.

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka is one, while Liverpool target, Romeo Lavia, is another.

Indeed, the Independent reported on Thursday morning that Man Utd have joined the chase to sign the 19-year-old Southampton star.

If Lavia does leave the Saints this summer, a move to Anfield remains the likeliest outcome for now. Indeed, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri previously reported Lavia has not only greenlit a move to Liverpool, but has also agreed personal terms with the club.

Liverpool have already seen offers totalling £37m and £42m knocked back by Southampton. The recently-relegated club have no intention of compromising on their £50m valuation.

But to ensure the deal doesn’t fall through – and to ensure any Man Utd hijacks attempts fail – Liverpool are now reportedly prepared to stump up the full fee.

In a fresh update from Tavolieri, it was revealed Liverpool are readying a “third and ultimate offer” for Lavia.

The Reds will reportedly bid £40m up front, with the rest – presumably bringing the deal up to £50m – made up by add-ons.

The reporter added there is a feeling Liverpool are the only side currently in a position to succeed with a swoop for Lavia. Chelsea have also shown interest, though their attention remains fixed on Moises Caicedo.

Man Utd can’t act until selling a player or two of their own, meaning the ball is in Liverpool’s court. Per the journalist, a bid they believe will secure an agreement is now on the horizon.

From the player’s end, Tavolieri concluded Lavia is simply waiting for Liverpool and Southampton to agree terms on the transfer fee and payment structure. Lavia has reportedly already informed Southampton he wishes to become a Liverpool player.

One important note to point out is Man City are in line to receive 20 percent of any fee Southampton collect via a sell-on clause. That explains why the Saints are determined to extract maximum value.

City also inserted a buy-back clause into Lavia’s deal when moving to the south coast last summer. However, if Lavia joins Liverpool, Man City’s £40m option that doesn’t become active until the summer of 2024 will be voided.

But while Lavia to Liverpool would give Jurgen Klopp an instant successor to Fabinho, one Reds legend isn’t convinced the Belgian is who Liverpool should be signing…

