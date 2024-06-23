Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot is underway, but one of their brightest prospects could be set to leave with a big European club chasing him.

Slot has taken over from Jurgen Klopp, whose nine-year reign at Anfield came to an emotional end last season. Klopp helped deliver a sixth Champions League crown and first ever in the Premier League.

Liverpool have a number of exciting young players emerging through their youth academy, and one very exciting midfielder is Tyler Morton. Reports per the Liverpool Echo are saying he is a target for German side RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

Morton, 21, has been on loan for the last couple of seasons, first at Blackburn Rovers and then Hull City. He almost helped the Tigers reach the Championship play-offs last season, but they just fell short before manager Liam Rosenior was sacked despite being nominated for Manager of the Year.

Morton in line for Germany switch?

Were Morton to move to the Bundesliga, he would come up against one of his heroes, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who he spoke about in an interview with The Mail last season.

“I used to go to the park and practice my pinging with my dad, I loved Xabi Alonso so I tried to copy him,” Morton said. “I had trials at both Everton and Liverpool – different teams each night. Nothing against Everton, but the feeling of joining Liverpool was perfect. They were the ones for me.

“Stevie Gerrard was my idol but I loved watching Xabi play, he was just different class. Something new and different at the time. The Premier League didn’t have many Spanish midfielders who absolutely ran the game. It was more physical then, he was technical.

“It’s an easy thing to say I base my game on people, I don’t try to be anyone else on the pitch,” he says.

Morton added that he has learnt from a number of players when it comes to developing his own game.

He added: “I pick up bits and learn how they move off the ball but it’s easier said than done to do a Thiago (Alcantara) turn in a game or shoot from distance like Gerrard!

“But it syncs into my brain when I train with them and pick up their movement. Thiago is always in the right place – it’s second to none. Xabi just stuck out to me. He was different from everyone else. You watch the best players and he was the best.”