A regular Liverpool starter wants to join Real Madrid if leaving Anfield and multiple reports suggest that could happen within the next 12 months.

Liverpool are no stranger to being haunted by Real Madrid in the transfer market. Los Blancos poached Liverpool’s top two midfield targets in successive summer windows in 2022 (Aurelien Tchouameni) and 2023 (Jude Bellingham). In more recent times, Real Madrid’s appeal proved too good to ignore for Dean Huijsen who was also targeted by the Reds.

Another player to thwart Liverpool was one of their own – Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back ran down his contract and refused offers to extend his stay on Merseyside in favour of a switch to the Bernabeu in the prime of his career.

In that instance, only Real Madrid’s desperation to field Alexander-Arnold in the Club World Cup ensured Liverpool were able to generate a small transfer fee (€10m). Had the CWC not been on the calendar, Real Madrid would have signed the defender via free agency.

It could be back-to-back summers of Real Madrid snatching a regular starter in Liverpool’s defence, with Ibrahima Konate persistently linked with following Alexander-Arnold to Spain next year.

Konate has entered the final 12 months of his existing deal with Liverpool and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement come January 1.

Liverpool have held discussions with Konate over penning fresh terms at Anfield. However, The Guardian recently claimed the Reds’ latest offer left Konate ‘disappointed’.

The Guardian stated the 26-year-old ‘is understood to be disappointed by the structure of Liverpool’s offer, with his representatives believed to be pushing for a higher basic wage after the offer was heavily based on meeting certain performance targets.’

Accordingly, Konate was said to be ‘stalling’ on putting pen to paper with Liverpool as fears he’ll follow Alexander-Arnold to Madrid intensify.

That was followed by FootMercato stating Konate ‘has a preference’ for Real Madrid despite also being offered to LaLiga champions Barcelona and Champions League winners PSG one year out from free agency.

Now, the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, has conclusively stated Konate wants Real Madrid and Real Madrid only if he does leave Liverpool.

Their report read: ‘Free from any contract starting in the summer of 2026, Ibrahima Konate has been facing a tough fight from Liverpool’s management in recent weeks.

‘While recent discussions with the Reds’ management have not led to any progress on the idea of ​​an extension, Ibrahima Konate has already prioritised – if he were to leave – the club he would like to join after his adventure on the banks of the Mersey: Real Madrid.

‘The Frenchman has even made it clear, through various intermediaries, that if he were to leave Liverpool, it would be to sign for Real Madrid, the club where he wants to continue his career and believes he can continue his sporting progress.’

What will Liverpool do?

The Reds are aiming to sign a new centre-back this summer in the form of Marc Guehi. However, the Crystal Palace ace is viewed as an upgrade on Jarell Quansah who has joined Bayer Leverkusen and NOT a replacement for Konate.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have already signed a new centre-back this summer in Huijsen.

As such, Sky Sports Switzerland declared Real Madrid ‘doesn’t need’ to make a move in 2025 and will instead wait to try and sign the France international for free in 2026.

Many Liverpool fans have floated the idea of Liverpool selling Konate this summer if he makes it crystal clear he won’t ink fresh terms.

But if he only wishes to join Real Madrid and they won’t bid in the knowledge they can secure a free transfer 12 months from now, Liverpool’s hands are tied.

The only positive outcome in this situation for Liverpool appears to be convincing Konate to sign a new deal.

