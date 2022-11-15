Liverpool star rejects international call-up to spark hope a major U-turn is coming

A Liverpool attacker has turned his back on an international call-up amid mounting speculation he’ll switch his allegiance.

All eyes over the next six weeks will be on Qatar, though that’s not to say those who aren’t present will sit idly by.

Liverpool recently confirmed they’ll take part in the Dubai Super Cup during a warm weather training camp while the World Cup takes place. Jurgen Klopp’s side will spend 12 days in the United Arab Emirates and play friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan.

The Reds do have their fair share of representatives at the World Cup. However, there are more senior first-team stars who’ll miss out than you might think.

The likes of Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have all missed out for one reason or another.

Many younger elements of their squad also won’t be in Qatar, such as Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

The latter had been expected to play a part in Portugal’s upcoming Under-21 fixtures against the Czech Republic and Japan. Carvalho represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level, though switched to the country of his birth, Portugal, at U21 level.

He’s made four appearances since making his debut earlier in 2022, though according to the Portuguese Football Federation, has snubbed his latest call-up.

Carvalho turns back on Portugal via text

The news was announced via their official website, with Carvalho apparently rejecting the call via text message. No reason as to why he did so was stated, though plenty have been speculated.

The statement (translated from Portuguese to English), read: “Fábio Carvalho informed the Portuguese Football Federation, through some SMS messages, that he does not intend to continue representing Portugal at the under-21 level.

“This decision by the player was communicated after the call-up for the preparation games with Czech Republic and Japan was known.”

Two theories have been put forward as to why Carvalho has taken that decision – choosing to focus on Liverpool or switching allegiance to England.

Carvalho was born and raised in Portugal, though has lived in England since the age of 13.

He joined Fulham’s academy in 2015 before rising through the ranks all the way into the first team. Liverpool duly took note and snapped him up at the second time of asking last summer.

The Mirror are among numerous outlets to suggest Carvalho may switch allegiance back to England.

Either that, or he simply believes call-ups to Under-21 level are now beneath him. Carvalho was named in Fernando Santos’ 55-man provisional squad last month. However, he did not make the final 26-man cut for Qatar.

If Carvalho does intend to re-join the England ranks, one man who’ll welcome the news is Gareth Southgate.

The Mirror carry quotes from the England boss back in March who claimed he “likes” Carvalho while also explaining why he couldn’t play for the Three Lions at Under 21 level at the time.

“With Fabio Carvalho, we like him,” said Southgate.

“We would like him in our Under-21s but he hasn’t got an English passport. He was able to play in our younger age groups without a passport but he’s got to pass the tests to be able to get the passport, so we couldn’t select him for the 21s.

“We’d like to have done that. He’s in Portugal’s Under-21s — not their seniors but there wasn’t a lot we could do about that.

“This passport test is what everyone has to go through and if you don’t pass it, you don’t get it. I don’t think I’d pass it by the way! But that’s the situation.”

Given Carvalho appeared in Liverpool’s away Champions League clash against Ajax in October, it stands to reason he’s now attained a UK passport.

