Liverpool are reportedly set to open talks with midfielder Curtis Jones over a new and improved deal at Anfield amid claims Arne Slot has been left seriously impressed by the 23-year-old’s form this season and with the Reds boss seeing the player as a future captain of the club.

The Merseysiders have made an incredible start to life under new boss Slot, who has made a mockery of claims that the team would struggle in the immediate aftermath of Jurgen Klopp’s departure. With a superb record of 17 wins from the first 19 matches of his reign, Liverpool can move an imposing 11 points clear of four-time reigning champions Manchester City if they defeat Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool’s form so far is all the more remarkable given Slot failed to add anyone other than Federico Chiesa to his ranks – and the Italy winger has hardly featured for the Reds anyway as he looks to get up to the pace of the English game.

Making a point of lauding how strong the Liverpool squad was, Slot has instead looked to fine-tune and further improve the star-studded party he inherited from Klopp.

One of those big beneficiaries has been Jones, who has been in the form of his life for Liverpool this season and has earned himself two caps for England in the process, including a sumptuous goal against Greece earlier this month.

Now according to Rousing the Kop, Liverpool are ready to offer the 23-year-old a new deal at Anfield as a reward for his progress. His current deal runs to summer 2027, having signed his last extension two years ago in November 2022.

Currently earning a meagre £15,000 a week, it’s understood his new arrangement will more than triple his current salary and look to extend his current arrangement by two more years at least.

But with Slot seeing the Toxteth-raised midfielder as a future captain of the club, they are reportedly willing to offer him a sizeable new deal to secure his future on Merseyside.

What has Slot said of Jones and what has the player stated on his future?

Jones has thrived playing as one of Liverpool’s two holding midfielders this season and has already appeared in 15 of their 19 games so far. Currently on course to break his best-ever seasonal tally at Liverpool of 36 appearances – made in the 2023/24 campaign – Slot has not held back in his praise of the Reds academy graduate.

“With Curtis maybe it’s not me who did it, he became a father and I had nothing to do with that!” joked the Reds boss earlier this season, before a match against Aston Villa and when questioned what had changed for the 23-year-old at Anfield this season.

“You never know if that plays a part or not but since the moment he became a father he started putting great performances in. He already did this in the first few weeks that we worked together, I was like ‘phwoar, quality player’ but then his performances dropped a bit, but now he’s outstanding again.”

Jones, who joined the club’s academy at the age of nine and went on to make his debut in January 2019, aged just 17, has also spelt out his love for the club.

In an interview with the club’s website, he admits there were times when he felt he may have needed to leave Anfield to progress his career, but now feels he has made some serious strides.

“I was at a point where I didn’t know if I was going to have to go out on loan or leave the club and things like that.

“There’ve been plenty of times where I’ve been reassured and I know where my future is and now I’m at the point where I’m ready to take the next step and become a dad.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Real make Alexander-Arnold contact; big Zubimendi update

Liverpool, meanwhile, have finally received official confirmation from Real Madrid that the Spanish giants intend to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025.

Out of contract next summer and eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to LaLiga in just 32 days, both James Pearce and David Ornstein have provided a worrying update on negotiations with the Reds over a new deal at Anfield.

Signing a new left-back is high on Liverpool’s agenda in 2025 and while we understand the Merseysiders are making a beeline for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, reports in Italy claim scouts from Anfield have also taken a close note of the form of Atalanta man Matteo Ruggeri in recent weeks.

A January deal does look tough, however, and with competition for the Italian also emerging from two rival Premier League sides.

Elsewhere, Liverpool still very much admire Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi amid growing claims the Reds are readying a fresh bid to prise him to Anfield – and with Ornstein revealing why the Spain star remains ideally suited to Arne Slot’s side.

