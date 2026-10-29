Liverpool relationship with Alexander-Arnold revealed as Carragher hypes return from Real Madrid

There is no ill feeling between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold despite the manner in which he departed, and amid speculation around his future in Real Madrid, Jamie Carragher has declared the Reds should bring their former hero home.

Alexander-Arnold ran his contract at Liverpool down all while giving the Reds hope he might re-sign at Anfield. Ultimately, he chose Real Madrid, and in truth, his mind had been made up for some time, as evidenced by the fact he learned Spanish in secret.

Alexander-Arnold’s dream has since turned into a nightmare, with the defender now a lowly third choice in his position.

Federico Valverde – a midfielder – is Jose Mourinho’s No 1 choice at right-back, followed by Denzel Dumfries and then Alexander-Arnold.

It’s a situation that has prompted rampant speculation he could return to England, with Liverpool the obvious landing spot.

Indeed, our insider, Graeme Bailey, is among those who’ve been informed Alexander-Arnold is weighing up his future amid growing frustrations at his lack of opportunities.

Furthermore, Bailey revealed Real Madrid would be willing to sanction a sale if a suitable offer is received.

One figure who believes Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold should reunite is Jamie Carragher, despite the pundit criticising the right-back’s original decision to leave.

Jamie Carragher wants Trent Alexander-Arnold back at Liverpool

On a recent episode of The Overlap, Carragher stated: “I think when you’re third choice at a club, they’re obviously wanting you to move on,”

The Reds legend added: “I’d have him back anyway, even though I gave him plenty of stick.

“I think he made a mistake, I do, and he probably knows that now. He made a big mistake.

“But, as I said, if something benefits Liverpool Football Club going forward, and when you think of the problems Liverpool have in terms of the right-backs…

“Ronnie [Araujo]’s been fantastic, but we do have a problem in terms of full-backs passing. We’ve definitely missed [Alexander-Arnold]’s creativity.”

A fresh update from Liverpool reporter, David Lynch, has shed light on Liverpool’s view of Alexander-Arnold.

Why Liverpool would be wise to AVOID Alexander-Arnold

He noted that while Liverpool were disappointed at the player’s decision not to pen fresh terms two summers ago, Alexander-Arnold ‘did not burn bridges’ on the way out.

Accordingly, there remains a healthy and respectful relationship between the parties, and it is not a case of Liverpool ruling out a move through bitterness or an act of revenge.

Instead, Liverpool would weigh up a move for the player basely purely on sporting merit.

But unfortunately for Alexander-Arnold, Lynch went on to explain why a return would not be a sensible move for the Reds.

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He wrote: ‘For starters, the number of injury problems suffered by the defender in recent years has to be a major consideration.

‘Alexander-Arnold made his professional debut at 18, had clocked up his 100th appearance for Liverpool by 21, and was an ever-present during a lengthy period that saw them play an incredibly intense brand of football under Jurgen Klopp.

‘And, having suffered five separate muscle issues across the last two seasons, he is starting to look a lot like those many early bloomers beset by injuries in the latter years of their careers.’

Injuries will become increasingly commonplace for the 28-year-old as he approaches 30 and beyond.

Furthermore, the wages he would demand would be sky high, and there’s the small matter of his defensive frailties, which again, is an issue that will only worsen with age and physical decline.

As such, we may see a situation where Alexander-Arnold pines for a return, but Liverpool take a pass, not through bitterness, but purely footballing reasons.