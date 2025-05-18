Darwin Nunez is reportedly ‘intrigued’ by Napoli’s interest in the out-of-favour Liverpool striker but a Saudi Pro League move may be more likely.

Liverpool signed the Uruguayan for a club record fee of £85 million (€101m, $113m) in the summer of 2022 but he has, arguably, not lived up to that price tag since then.

Ex-Benfica attacker Nunez was more of a threat in former manager Jurgen Klopp’s system, but under Arne Slot, the 25-year-old has increasingly become a bit-part player.

That has led to speculation he may exit Anfield in the coming weeks and months, particularly as the former Almeria man could have left the club in January.

Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, claims Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has made ‘more than one contact’ with Nunez’s agents.

The report adds the Uruguay international is intrigued by Napoli’s approach but proposals from the Saudi Pro League seem ‘more tempting’.

It is said that Nunez has decided to leave Liverpool this summer and the Italian side initially saw him as a back-up to Jonathan David, who is set to depart Lille as a free agent. But with that move proving more difficult, the Reds man is coming more into their thinking.

Liverpool plan for big loss on Nunez

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Nunez’s inconsistency in front of goal has raised questions about his Anfield future, with Liverpool open to selling him.

Indeed, the 6ft 2in player has scored just seven goals, along with as many assists, in 45 appearances in all competitions this season.

Reports elsewhere suggest the Reds are considering loaning out Nunez next season, with an obligation to buy in 2026.

If so, he may make a permanent exit in the realm of €40-45m (£34-38m) next year, with Nunez’s contract currently running until the summer of 2028.

Initially, it looked like Nunez was a worthwhile, albeit expensive, punt. Fast forward to the present, however, and it seems this was one of Liverpool’s rare transfer mistakes.

