A fresh report has revealed how a Zoom call between Liverpool boss Arne Slot and incoming striker Hugo Ekitike helped convince the Eintracht Frankfurt forward to swap Germany for England in a big-money summer switch.

The Reds have agreed a deal worth £69million, plus a further £10m in add-ons, to sign the French forward, with Ekitike undergoing his medical on Tuesday ahead of his announcement as the third biggest signing in the club’s history.

Newcastle were among the clubs hoping to strike a deal with Frankfurt amid fears they could lose Alexander Isak, ironically to Liverpool, this summer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein also told Sky Sports on Monday that Manchester United made a late approach last week, but the 23-year-old “had already committed to Liverpool”.

And it appears that Slot’s face-to-face Zoom call with the striker had a major part to play in the Reds snapping up their new No.9.

ESPN reports that Ekitike spoke to Slot over Zoom last week and that during their video call, the Dutchman is said to have “detailed his need for a mobile and dynamic No. 9 who could combine brilliance on the ball with tenacity and intelligence off it.”

Ekitike is said to have seen himself as “the perfect fit” for that role, which has led him to “prioritise a move to Liverpool despite interest from elsewhere.”

Slot’s conversation with Ekitike also appears to highlight the Liverpool boss’ pulling power, having also secured deals for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez in an outstanding summer window for the Reds so far.

Fun-loving Ekitike to fit right in at Liverpool

Meanwhile, a report from BBC Sport has revealed the sort of character Liverpool can expect once Ekitike signs on the dotted line at Anfield.

Having begun his professional career at Reims, Ekitike spent a season on loan at Danish Superliga side Vejle in 2021, joining the club in the January window.

Despite spending a matter of months in Denmark, Vejle’s captain at the time, Jacob Schoop, revealed the incredible impression Ekitike made in that time.

Speaking to the BBC, Schoop revealed what Liverpool players and staff can expect from the talented forward, saying: “He was always in a good mood, and he liked to have some fun in the dressing room.

“If there was a song on the speaker he would be dancing. That’s not really the Danish culture – most of us were more reserved! He was a happy boy, and even though he didn’t play as much in the beginning, he trained well and had a really good attitude.

“The joy he had for playing was amazing to see. Even during a tough session, he’d still be laughing, finding fun in beating players one-v-one, or putting in that little bit extra.”

Despite only finishing with three goals and one assist for Vejle, his quality was clear to see, with Schoop adding: “There was a game against Sonderjyske that if we won, we avoided relegation. Hugo was unbelievable in that game.

“That’s the sign of a big game player – to step up and find that bit extra.”

Ahead of his planned medical on Tuesday, Ekitike is expected to fly out to Hong Kong to join up with his Liverpool team-mates, who touched down in the region on Monday for a 10-day pre-season tour.

Hugo Ekitike 2024/25 stats