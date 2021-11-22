Sadio Mane is demanding a new contract on a potentially similar level to fellow Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to a report.

The pair have proved two of Jurgen Klopp’s best signings since arriving in 2016 and 2017, respectively. While some of their goals will go down as their most crucial, the fact that they have both scored 100 for the Reds is a true reflection of their importance.

Indeed, Mane and Salah helped guide Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020.

On Saturday, meanwhile, they both scored – and combined – in the 4-0 rout of Arsenal.

However, their futures at Anfield are now very much on the agenda. Salah’s contract situation has gained the most traction of any Liverpool player, following new deals for other stars.

Some reports have claimed that he wants as much as £500,000 per week. TEAMtalk understands, though, that such claims are wide of the mark.

He does want to become the club’s highest earner but instead could demand a lower fee and use a big signing-on bonus. Liverpool’s top earner is believed to collect £220,000 per week.

However, according to Goal, Mane’s contract has become the ‘elephant in the room’ for the club.

While Salah’s demands have received a lot of traction, the report claims that his strike partner is making similar demands.

Goal points out that Mane’s situation mirrors his fellow forward’s; he is 29 years old and soon enters the final 18 months of his contract. Like Salah, Mane wants recognition for his standout service in Klopp’s team.

The former has made sure his contract situation has stayed front and centre with his incredible form this season. What’s more, he netted 31 goals in 51 games last season amid a drop-off across the board at Anfield.

Mane has proved less consistent in front of goal. Indeed, he admitted that last term was one of his worst. However, he has bounced back with nine goals in 16 games this campaign.

Klopp slams Mane, Liverpool treatment

Mane had a big role to play in the 4-0 win over Arsenal, not only because of his goal and assist.

His challenge in the air with Takehiro Tomiyasu sparked fury from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and a subsequent touchline row with Klopp.

The Liverpool manager, though, insisted that he is “sick” of the treatment his Liverpool star gets.

“It was a completely clean situation: two players jumped in the air, no-one touched the other in a foul, the bench of Arsenal is going for it and I just asked ‘What do you want from that?’” Klopp said.

“There is no contact really and it looks like everyone wants a yellow card. I’m sick of the situation when everyone goes for Sadio.

“You might remember against Real Madrid [in the Champions League] he was completely taken out of the game against Real Madrid without doing anything.

“Against Atletico [Madrid] we had to take him off and it is just not right.”

