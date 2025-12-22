Liverpool have opted AGAINST stepping up their interest in Antoine Semenyo, despite holding initial talks, allowing Manchester United and Manchester City to move to the head of the chase to land him.

The 25-year-old is set to leave Bournemouth in the opening weeks of the January window, with a £65million (£60m, plus £5m in add-ons) release clause kicking in.

The Ghana superstar scored in the Cherries’ weekend draw with Burnley, and is likely to prove to be one of his final contributions for the club.

We are told that Semenyo would welcome the chance to link up with Bournemouth’s ex-sporting director, Richard Hughes, at Liverpool.

He acknowledges Hughes has played a huge part in his career, which is why he would, in theory, opt for a switch to Anfield.

We revealed last week that Manchester City had opened talks with Semenyo, whilst we also confirmed that Manchester United had offered their vision to the player.

We can confirm that United sporting director Jason Wilcox is a ‘long-term admirer’ of Semenyo and feels he offers a versatility that the club could utilise is many ways.

Liverpool cool Antoine Semenyo interest in surprise twist

As we revealed, Semenyo has been told by United that he could be used on the left as ‘wing-back’, but could also been deployed within the front-three under Ruben Amorim.

Sources have told us over the weekend that there is a belief at Old Trafford that they are confident of winning the race for Semenyo’s signature.

One detail that both Man City and United sources told is an issue, is that they are not ruling out ‘other’ clubs from making a late move for Semenyo – but they are concentrated on their own efforts.

As things stand, however, Liverpool are leaning away from a January swoop for Semenyo, which puts the Manchester sides in a significantly stronger position.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also looking at alternative winger options, with Ajax’s 20-year-old sensation Mika Godts emerging as another target.

Everything points to the winger leaving the south coast next month, and he could make a huge difference to whichever side wins the race.

He has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this term, notching a very impressive eight goals and 13 assists in 16 games so far.

But with Bournemouth struggling for form and dropping to 14th in the table, Semenyo is primed to take the next step in his career.

Meanwhile, we understand that Liverpool are ready to firmly slam the door shut on any possibility of letting Mo Salah leave Anfield in January, amid the speculation over his future.

Salah and his representatives have made clear that he expects to start consistently when he returns from AFCON, but the Reds are expected to stand firm and rebuff any advances for him next month.

In other news, Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, but he won’t be moving to Anfield this winter.

My colleague, Dean Jones, has explained that the 19-year-old is the last player Spurs would sell, and reports suggesting that a bid has already been launched by the Reds are wide of the mark.

