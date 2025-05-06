More details have come to light over the manner in which Trent Alexander-Arnold communicated his decision to quit Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer – while the Reds could also find themselves netting around a modest sum from his sale after all after an update from a Spanish journalist.

The worst-kept secret in football was finally made official on Monday when Alexander-Arnold confirmed he would leaving his boyhood club at the end of his contract this summer. And while he has stopped short of announcing Real Madrid as his next destination, all associated with Liverpool FC and the wider footballing world know exactly where he will be playing his football next season.

Official confirmation of his exit has been met with a mixed response by supporters, though a fairly large chunk of them are angered by his decision to walk away as a free agent and essentially allow the club he has supported all his life to let a £100m-rated asset depart for nothing. To that end alone, Alexander-Arnold‘s decision does not reflect well on either the player or Liverpool’s owners themselves.

Behind the scenes, however, it is a very different story for Arne Slot, with a new report uncovering the Dutchman’s reaction to the player’s loss and how the decision to walk away was first communicated to him in March of this year.

Per The Times, Slot is said to have been supportive of Alexander-Arnold’s decision, saying he fully understood his wish to move on and that he appreciated a promise from the player to continue giving his all during the title run-in.

Detailing the conversation that occurred between Slot and the Reds vice-captain in that March meeting, The Athletic also revealed exactly what went down.

“You’re a huge part of this team and let’s end it on a high together,” the 46-year-old is claimed to have said, while expressing both respect and disappointment over the outcome.

“My mindset and commitment won’t change. I’ll continue to give everything for this club until the final day,” Alexander-Arnold is reported to have replied.

It is also claimed that the player’s move to LaLiga has also received ‘support’ from inside the Liverpool dressing room.

In addition, new details have also emerged on the bonus payment Liverpool will receive from Real Madrid, with a move ahead of his official contract expiry now hurtling closer towards reality.

GO DEEPER

➡️ The SIX best and worst Trent Alexander-Arnold moments for Liverpool as Real Madrid take huge risk

➡️ Stunning Liverpool own goal in Alexander-Arnold negotiations revealed

Liverpool to bank unexpected Trent Alexander-Arnold bonus

Real Madrid’s intentions have always been on signing up Alexander-Arnold in time to play in FIFA’s latest money spinner and rebooted Club World Cup, which is due to take place in the United States this summer.

Real’s tournament kicks off with a match against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami, and the Spanish giants are keen to ensure the 26-year-old is on their books before the lucrative event gets underway.

However, with his deal at Anfield not officially expiring until July 1, their chances lie in negotiating a small compensation package with the Reds to secure his early release.

To that end, Spanish journalist Miguel Angel Diaz now claims there is a growing likelihood that an arrangement will be struck between the clubs, and with the player expected to finalise the move on June 1 instead – one month before initially slated.

“The intention of Real Madrid is to negotiate with Liverpool so that Trent Alexander-Arnold can play at the Club World Cup. This deal could cost around €1m (£850,0000), he will sign for six seasons,” as shared on X.

And with the Reds’ vice-captain also forgoing his final month’s wages at Anfield – saving Liverpool another £720,000 (four x £180,000 a week), Liverpool can now pocket an unexpected bonus of £1.72m from the earlier-than-expected move.

Liverpool transfer latest: Big bid for new right-back planned; elite playmaker eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to quickly move on from their disappointment of losing Alexander-Arnold by launching a hefty cash bid for their favourite of four players selected by Richard Hughes as a replacement, while the true reason Slot doesn’t fully trust Conor Bradley has emerged.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are to soon receive a club-record bid from Wolves for Harvey Elliott – with the Reds reported to be pushing hard to sign a world-class international replacement.

And finally, Slot – armed with what has been described as a ‘transfer warchest’ – has reportedly narrowed his striker wishlist down to three names with a trio of elite European-based stars all on their radar to come and bolster their forward line this summer.

VOTE: How will Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?