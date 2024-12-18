Liverpool are reported to have finally reached an agreement with Mo Salah on a new deal – and it’s all thanks to owner John Henry – with the eight clubs the star has rejected to stay at Anfield, and the timeline for when the contract should be announced, all coming to light.

The Egyptian has blasted his way to a stupendous 227 goals in just 372 appearances for Liverpool – a goal contribution every 1.13 appearances when factoring in the 100 assists he has also racked up. Seen as the club’s most talismanic star, the fact he falls out of contract next summer is a reason for plenty in and around Anfield to feel more than a little twitchy about.

However, Salah has made clear his desire to extend his stay on Merseyside and the fact that he has rejected the chance to negotiate pre-contract terms with an overseas club from January 1 has meant the tide has always been in Liverpool’s favour.

That said, given the player’s age – he will turn 33 in the summer – together with the fact that he is understood to be seeking a two-year extension, has left the Reds in a tricky spot, especially factoring in the fact he is already their highest earner on £350,000 a week.

Now, though, Caught Offside reports that Liverpool are on the cusp of confirming an agreement with Salah to extend his stay after the intervention of the club’s owner Henry.

They state that the American billionaire has intervened to hurry the talks along, reminding those leading the negotiations that an agreement for the talismanic star is both vital to their future success and will be ‘advantageous’ for all concerned if an agreement is reached quickly.

They claim Salah is happy to commit to the extension with the news described as the ‘best Christmas present that the club and its supporters could hope for’.

Furthermore, they claim Salah has also said thanks but no thanks to eight major suitors to stay at Anfield with Al Hilal, Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, Inter Miami, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Zamalek all rejected.

When will Mo Salah’s new deal be announced and what has star said?

Salah, for his part, has been unusually vocal in expressing his wish to stay at Anfield but did try and turn the screw on FSG by stating he was “more out than in” over those negotiations when questioned about his future towards the end of November.

“Well you know I’ve been in the club for many years and [there’s] no club like this, but in the end it’s not in my hands.

“So as I said before it’s nearly December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

When told the fans would love for him to stay, Salah added: “I love the fans, the fans love me, but in the end, it’s not in my hands and not in the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Those comments drew criticism from Jamie Carragher, among others, who branded the player “selfish” for going public on his future and given the timing was in the midst of a run of tricky and crucial fixtures.

However, with those talks finally understood to have reached a breakthrough, we understand Salah has agreed on a two-year extension to keep him at Anfield until summer 2027 and taking the player up to the ripe old age of 35.

Terms of that agreement remain a guarded secret but we understand they may be on a sliding scale, worth more initially than what he earns now but reducing over time over the length of the agreement.

Caught Offside also reckons an official announcement from the Merseysiders will come to light shortly before Christmas, meaning news of the deal could now emerge within the next six days.

Latest Liverpool contract news: Trent Alexander-Arnold; Van Dijk to follow?

Meanwhile, Liverpool hopes of retaining Trent Alexander-Arnold’s services have suffered a fresh blow amid strong claims they are a whopping £100,000 a week off an agreement.

And it’s reported that the Reds vice-captain is seeking parity with Salah before committing to a new deal and amid claims he ‘knows’ he can achieve the same level of salary should he sign for Real Madrid.

As for Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are understood to be making headway with their captain on an extension to his current deal. The 33-year-old currently earns £220,000 a week and while he has rejected their first proposal, there is optimism that an agreement will soon be reached.

Trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has provided TEAMtalk with the latest on those negotiations.

