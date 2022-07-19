Rhys Williams lists his three best traits after completing loan exit, as Liverpool statement hints at future plan

Rhys Williams reeled off his three best traits after securing a loan exit to Blackpool, while Liverpool’s statement hinted at what the future holds.

The centre-half, 21, is best known to Liverpool fans through his late-season heroics in the 2020-21 campaign. An injury crisis in defence had left Jurgen Klopp without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Ozan Kabak was drafted in in January to play alongside Nat Phillips, though Kabak too succumbed to injury for the season’s final stretch.

With Champions League football hanging in the balance, Williams played five straight at centre-half alongside Phillips. The Reds won all five, propelling them to third place and UCL qualification.

However, like Phillips, Williams did not have a place in the team once the injured players returned. The arrival of Ibrahima Konate further pushed the pair down the pecking order.

Williams was loaned out to Swansea City last season and will return to the Championship with Blackpool this time around.

That news was confirmed via statements on both Liverpool and Blackpool’s websites.

Reacting to the chance to shine on the year-long loan, Williams listed what three traits he’ll bring to Blackpool.

Centre-half lists three best traits

“I’m so happy to be here and I want to show everyone what I can do this season,” said Williams.

“I think I’m aerially dominant because of my height, and I’m a vocal defender. I like to have the ball at my feet too, so hopefully I can play the way the gaffer wants us to play.

“[I] spoke to him before signing, and he was really complimentary and said only good things about the football club and the journey it’s going on. I want to be a part of that, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

The deal does not contain an option to buy. What’s more, Williams only signed a new contract that runs until 2026 last year.

As such Williams will likely use the loan spell to develop his game before returning to Merseyside next summer. Liverpool’s statement hinted as such and at that time, the Reds will have a decision to make.

Rhys Williams to continue transfer trend?

The Reds are canny operators in the market and have become synonymous with making sizeable profits on lesser-used squad players.

Neco Williams recently commanded £17m from Nottingham Forest. Ben Davies will earn £4m from an initial £500,000 outlay despite never playing a single competitive minute for the club upon joining Rangers.

If Williams excels with Michael Appleton’s side, the chance to make profit will tempt Liverpool next summer.

For all his potential, it is unlikely he will ever find his way into Klopp’s first-team plans again. A successful loan spell with Blackpool would be to the benefit of all involved.