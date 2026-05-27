AC Milan are actively exploring the Premier League market as they begin rebuilding their football structure following a dramatic boardroom shake-up, with TEAMtalk understanding Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and Bournemouth chief Tiago Pinto are both firmly on the Italian giants’ radar.

Milan moved decisively this week after a hugely disappointing campaign by dismissing large sections of their senior leadership team.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and head of recruitment Geoffrey Moncada have all departed as owners RedBird Capital begin a major restructuring project behind the scenes at the San Siro.

Senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains in position, and TEAMtalk understands the former striker is continuing to play a key role advising RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale during the search for new leadership figures.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Milan have already begun internal discussions over potential sporting director appointments, and that two names currently working in England are attracting significant interest.

Liverpool’s sporting director, Hughes, is understood to be viewed as an especially attractive candidate.

Hughes has rapidly established himself as one of the most highly-rated football executives in the Premier League, and TEAMtalk understands Milan believe both his background and recruitment profile make him a natural fit for the role.

AC Milan eye Liverpool chief

Hughes recently rejected interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and remains heavily focused on what is expected to be another hugely important summer at Anfield.

However, Milan are aware Hughes possesses deep personal and footballing ties to Italy.

The former Scotland international actually grew up in Milan and spent part of his youth career within Atalanta’s academy before eventually moving to English football.

TEAMtalk understands that his fluency in Italian, extensive recruitment experience and growing reputation within elite football circles have all elevated him high on Milan’s shortlist.

His ability to target and secure record-breaking deals such as those for Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have impressed.

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Bournemouth guru also on Milan’s radar

Tiago Pinto is another figure under serious consideration. Pinto currently works as Bournemouth’s president of football operations after arriving on the south coast partly to help fill the void left by Hughes’ departure.

Before moving to England, Pinto built a strong reputation in Serie A during his time as Roma’s general manager, and sources indicate Milan appreciate both his understanding of Italian football and his proven experience operating within complex recruitment environments.

Milan believe Pinto’s knowledge of both the Premier League and Serie A markets could prove hugely valuable as they attempt to modernise and rebuild their sporting structure, and he has impressed massively at the Vitality Stadium during his tenure.

For now, no final decisions have been made, and TEAMtalk understands Milan are continuing to assess multiple candidates before moving formally for appointments.

Whether the opportunity would ultimately tempt either Hughes or Pinto remains unclear.

Both executives are facing extremely important summers with their current clubs, particularly Hughes, as Liverpool continue planning major recruitment work following another trophyless campaign under Arne Slot.

But with Milan preparing for one of the biggest structural resets in the club’s recent history, TEAMtalk understands the Serie A giants are determined to attract elite-level operators capable of restoring the club to the top of European football.

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