Liverpool rocked as Richard Hughes ‘agrees’ stunning exit amid Arne Slot saga – reports

Arne Slot might not be the only key cog at Liverpool to leave this summer, as sporting director Richard Hughes is edging closer to a shock move abroad, journalists have claimed.

There were huge changes at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield, with Michael Edwards returning as CEO of football for Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in March 2024. Hughes subsequently agreed to leave Bournemouth to work under Edwards as Liverpool’s new sporting director.

The pair hired Slot as Klopp’s successor, and Liverpool surprised many as they won the Premier League title during the Dutchman’s first season at the helm.

However, Slot is under huge pressure as Liverpool face a tough task to make the Champions League quarter-finals, and qualify for next season’s iteration of the competition.

In a remarkable twist, speculation Hughes could follow Slot out of the club is growing. According to Saudi reporter @Ahmad2man, who has over 736,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), there is an ‘agreement’ in place for Hughes to become Al-Hilal’s new sporting director.

It is claimed that all ‘terms’ have been finalised between the two parties, with only the official contract signing remaining.

Hughes’ backup staff will supposedly start work at Al-Hilal immediately before the Scot joins the Saudi Pro League club this summer.

Interestingly, this is not the only X account to suggest Hughes is planning on leaving Liverpool.

Wilson Cox LFC, who claims to have close sources at Anfield, claims that Hughes has been considering a move to Saudi Arabia since last month.

The switch is allegedly now ‘very likely’. But while Hughes could move on, Edwards is set to stay put and find Liverpool’s new sporting director.

It is important to note that such claims have yet to be confirmed by other, more reputable outlets.

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Liverpool eyeing Slot replacements

In terms of Liverpool’s potential new manager, Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner, while Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness has also been mentioned as a potential option.

Reports have suggested Steven Gerrard may be approached too, though that would only be a temporary solution.

The second leg against Galatasaray will be crucial in deciding Slot’s future. Another home defeat and even the matchday fans who have been loyal to Slot might turn.

We confirmed on March 5 that Slot has entered a ‘defining period’ for his job. Yes, there is credit in the bank following his first season, but patience is wearing thin among some FSG officials.

Not only is victory against Galatasaray important, but the 47-year-old must also ensure Liverpool get into the Premier League’s top five.

We have shut down claims there is already an agreement in place between Alonso and Liverpool, though the Spaniard’s availability is certainly casting a shadow over Slot.

Liverpool: £138m battle; midfield pursuit ramps up

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been warned Real Madrid could beat them to a ‘mega coup’ worth £138m.

Liverpool have been given a boost as they try to sign an elite star from Madrid.

Liverpool and Manchester United are stepping up their interest in a Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder.

Plus, Jamie Carragher has discussed whether Slot can still save his job, with a worrying sign having emerged.