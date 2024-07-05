Richard Hughes and Arne Slot outline Liverpool transfer plans, with bumper August predicted

A first joint press conference featuring Sporting Director Richard Hughes and head coach Arne Slot has seen the Liverpool transfer strategy illuminated and the expectations for the window spelt out.

Hughes expects transfer business to be slow across July as international competitions reach their climax and new managers and old alike assess their squads again ahead of the new campaign.

The pair offered hints that Liverpool might leave their spending until August when Slot will have a better idea of what he is working with at Anfield.

Hughes doesn’t believe the slowdown in the transfer market so far can be attributed to clubs not having money to spend.

“It’s hard to say and speak industry-wide,” Hughes said from a press briefing at Anfield.

“I think naturally when there are major competitions during the summer – a World Cup, a European Championship and in this case a Copa America and the Olympics as well, so there’s a lot of football being played – naturally the attention is going to be there.

“After the flurry that there was in June, I think it will calm down a little bit.

“[That] would be my prediction for the month of July and then, like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs and then you may see a situation in August which is, like in previous seasons, there’s a little bit of hurry to get things done and to make sure that everyone’s squads are in order. I don’t think this will be any different.

“Who knows what will transpire economically?

“It’s hard to say and speak for other clubs but that was probably the case in June and why situations occurred as they did. But I would see a quiet July and perhaps a crescendo in August will probably await us all.”

Hughes revealed that he was yet to really touch base with a returning Michael Edwards, with his attention focused on bedding in Slot as the new coach, setting expectations and discussing future plans.

When asked if he was looking forward to working with Edwards again, Hughes said: “Yeah, very much looking forward to working with Michael. In my opinion, the best British sporting director to date.

“The decision to come to Liverpool was obviously one that I was humbled by and delighted to take, but the people I’ll be working with as well made it extra-special. Conversations, again, daily at the minute.

“They had been from quite a way out because there was a fair bit to do to hit the ground running of course, with Arne’s appointment being the most important thing to do, to get right.

“And since then, it has been a bit more sort of, like with Arne, logistics and conversations, forward planning. Very much looking forward to working with Michael and the ownership group as a whole.”

Liverpool don’t need to make a lot of signings – Arne Slot

Slot doesn’t expect that Liverpool will need to make a lot of signings and revealed that he had asked Hughes to ensure that Liverpool retain the bulk of their players.

The Dutch coach was asked if he had an idea of how many players would need to be brought in to the Liverpool squad, but wouldn’t commit to a number.

“No, not in specific numbers if you meant that,” Slot responded

“For me, it’s clear that we’ve inherited a squad that is a good team. There have been a few changes last season already.

“The way I look at football, I can see now during the Euros how important it is to work on a daily basis for a longer time with a team. Because, in my opinion, you see many real, real, real good players, not all of them have the same level as they have at the clubs.

“So that proves my point of how important it is to work on a daily basis with your players and get the best out of them. That’s something we’re going to do.

“There’s already a real good team. Like I just said, there have been a few new signings last season. The longer a team plays together, if there’s a good manager or a good head coach, normally you see things will improve.

“That’s why I’m fortunate I’m going to a club where normally not many transfers go out. I’ve worked at Feyenoord, it was almost normal that eight, nine, 10 players left the club after every season so it’s more difficult for a manager then to get this progress.

“But here I’m expecting him [Hughes] to keep most of our players! And I think he wants it himself, and from there on we can only build.”

