Liverpool have no concerns over the future of Richard Hughes, and he will not be leaving the club this summer, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that the sporting director remains fully committed to the club despite strong links with Al-Hilal.

Hughes has been heavily touted as a target for the Saudi Pro League giants in recent weeks, but sources have dismissed suggestions that he has held any formal talks over a potential move.

The 46-year-old only arrived at Anfield in 2024 following an impressive spell with AFC Bournemouth, where he built a strong reputation as one of the Premier League’s most effective operators behind the scenes.

Since taking up his role at Liverpool, Hughes has already overseen a landmark summer, helping deliver major signings including Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike – deals which rank among the most significant in recent Premier League history.

We understand that Fenway Sports Group are extremely satisfied with Hughes’ work since his arrival, with the club’s hierarchy viewing him as a key figure in their long-term strategy.

Hughes was appointed following the return of Michael Edwards, who played a central role in bringing him to Anfield as part of a wider restructuring of the club’s football operations.

Both Hughes and Edwards are currently under contract until 2027. However, high-ranking sources have made it clear that their futures are not formally linked, meaning the departure of one would not automatically trigger the exit of the other.

For now, Liverpool’s position is firm – Hughes is settled, valued and fully focused on continuing the club’s rebuild, with no indication that he is considering a move away this summer.

We can also confirm that Hughes will play a central role in the club’s end-of-season review, which – as previously revealed – will ultimately dictate whether Arne Slot remains in charge or not.

The sporting director is already working hard on a number of summer signings, and he is keen to help with the club’s plans to revamp the squad and help the Reds return to a position of power next season.

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Liverpool news: Shock exit claim; Slot replacement target

Meanwhile, a 2025 signing has been given the chance to leave for a European giant in a surprise twist, according to a report.

Incredibly, nine more stars have been tipped to exit Anfield as FSG plan a major firesale.

In terms of incomings, Liverpool would love to sign Anthony Gordon following Ekitike’s injury. Gordon has begun the process of leaving Newcastle United, which represents a significant boost for the Reds.

With Hughes set to stay at Liverpool, the director will have a big say over whether Slot keeps his job. We can reveal that intermediaries have made it clear a top coach will be available this summer amid rumours he could replace Slot.