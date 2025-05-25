Liverpool are clearly making up for lost time as they continue to create huge headlines with their intentions to improve on Arne lot’s title-winning squad, with a superb third signing to back up proposed deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz already said to have been agreed.

Frimpong has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield ever since it emerged that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be walking away on a free transfer at the end of this season. Indeed, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on May 13 that Liverpool were in the final stages of agreeing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Frimpong.

Sources have told us that the former Celtic right-back has a release clause of around €40million (£33.6m, $44.5m) in his contract at Bayer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since reported on X that Frimpong has ‘completed first and second part of his medical with formal steps and announcement to follow’, giving the deal ‘Here we go’ on May 20.

And then there’s Wirtz, the genius playmaker who has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi who favours a move to Liverpool over remaining in Germany and switching to Bayern Munich.

The Reds are reportedly on the cusp of completing a record-breaking deal for the Germany international, with fresh details emerging on Saturday regarding contract length and the salary involved.

However, Liverpool aren’t done there, with the Daily Express reporting that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez will then become Slot’s third signing in what will likely turn into the club’s biggest-ever summer of business – as sporting director Richard Hughes really makes his mark.

Romano adds that positive contacts have taken place between the two clubs over getting a deal over the line for the outstanding Hungary international left-back, who would slot in as Andrew Robertson’s direct replacement.

Indeed, the player himself is said to be very keen on a switch to Anfield and personal terms are not expected to present any issue as Liverpool make up for their inactivity in the transfer market since Slot arrived in stunning fashion.

Incredible £200m-plus Liverpool triple deal on

Adding Kerkez to Leverkusen duo Wirtz and Frimpong this summer would likely take Liverpool’s spending beyond the £200m mark, although there remains one hurdle to overcome with a deal for the Cherries star.

Sources have confirmed that Kerkez has agreed to a long-term contract until 2030. There is also the possibility of him agreeing to a one-year extension clause to 2031.

Bournemouth want €50m (£42m) for Kerkez and Liverpool are set to meet with the south coast club soon to iron out the final details, with one hurdle left to clear before a deal is reached.

TEAMtalk understands that while there is a general agreement on the valuation, the two sides are still ironing out how that figure is structured. Liverpool are hoping to include bonuses as part of the €50m total package, while Bournemouth are pushing for the full amount to be guaranteed upfront.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest there’s optimism that the relatively narrow gap can be bridged, with further meetings scheduled in the coming days.

All signs point to Liverpool getting their man – and a breakthrough could arrive sooner rather than later.

As for the player himself, Kerkez appears to be ready for his next big move, having recently been asked about moving to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

The 21-year-old said: “Yeah. As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams. These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.

“When someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”

