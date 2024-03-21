Hughes given easy first signing, with Liverpool the ‘dream’ club for top Eredivisie star

Liverpool will find it easy to agree a contract with Feyenoord star David Hancko if they swoop for the 26-year-old, as he has admitted to being a huge fan of the Reds.

Hancko spent time at Fiorentina and Sparta Prague before landing at Feyenoord in August 2022. Feyenoord paid €8.3m to sign the centre-back, who has since scored seven goals in 84 games for the Dutch giants.

Hancko’s classy performances have seen him emerge into one of Feyenoord’s most important stars. As per transfermarkt, only lethal striker Santiago Gimenez is more valuable, with Hancko’s value sitting at €35m (£30m).

In January, it emerged that Liverpool scouts have been impressed by Hancko’s rise in the Netherlands.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs [Liverpool and PSG], but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” the player’s agent said.

“I estimate that, 80 to 90 per cent, David will stay in Rotterdam, because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League [qualification] and the people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold even in the summer and maybe better than now.

“It would have to be one of the big clubs. He will certainly not go from Feyenoord, which is going to play in the Champions League, to a club that will play in the bottom half of the Premier League.”

Liverpool’s next sporting director, Richard Hughes, will arrive at Anfield on June 1. He will make a decision on Liverpool’s numerous transfer targets, including Hancko.

David Hancko hoping for Liverpool move

Should Hughes enter negotiations with the Slovak’s entourage, then it will not take long for an agreement to be reached.

In a new interview (via Dutch source FR12), Hancko revealed he has supported Liverpool since their Champions League triumph in 2005.

“It all started with the Istanbul Champions League final in 2005, which my parents allowed me to watch until the end, and I didn’t have to go to bed even when extra time was going on. And then came Martin Skrtel,” he said.

“I have been a Liverpool fan ever since. I follow the English Premier League the most, so that is my dream. My role model has always been David Beckham, but I feel most for Liverpool.”

When asked about potentially joining Liverpool, Hancko added: “But so far nothing is happening. Because of my new contract it won’t be easy. If there is a possibility and it is good for us, why not?”

On a summer transfer in general, the versatile defender – who can also play as a left-back – continued: “The right moment will come in my career, but even if I don’t leave, I will play in the Champions League with Feyenoord. I have a great relationship with the club and the supporters.

“We’ll see what I show this season and at the European Championships in Germany; my performance can help me achieve what I want.”

With Joel Matip leaving this summer and captain Virgil van Dijk heading into the twilight years of his career, Hughes could be convinced to move for a left-footed centre-back such as Hancko.

As Hancko himself points out though, his contract – which runs for another four years – may prove to be a sticking point. Liverpool will have to pay a premium price to forge an agreement with Feyenoord.

