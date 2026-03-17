The TRUTH over Richard Hughes exit speculation as jaw-dropping Liverpool midfield signing ON

The truth over the future of Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes

TEAMtalk have been given a major update on the shock news that broke on Tuesday about the future of Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, while the Reds have also been handed a huge boost to their hopes of signing an elite midfielder this summer.

As speculation continues to surround Arne Slot’s future at Anfield, a fresh twist emerged when talk that Hughes could follow Slot out of the club this summer broke.

According to Saudi reporter @Ahmad2man, who has over 736,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), there is an ‘agreement’ in place for Hughes to quit Liverpool and become Al-Hilal’s new sporting director.

It is claimed that all ‘terms’ have been finalised between the two parties, with only the official contract signing remaining.

Another X account, Wilson Cox LFC, who claims to have close sources at Anfield, also stated that Hughes has been considering a move to Saudi Arabia since last month.

Richard Hughes exit truths revealed

To that end, we asked our insider Graeme Bailey to dissect the rumours about Hughes’ future on Merseyside.

Bailey told us: “Reports claimed that Hughes has been in talks to move to the Pro League and agreed to terms but club sources have told TEAMtalk that no such deal exists.

“Hughes is widely considered to have managed a very tough summer very well last time around, smashing clubs records to land the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

“We understand that FSG are fully behind [CEO Michael] Edwards and Hughes, and have no qualms that he remains one of the very best.

“Sources indicate that it would not be a shock if someone was interested in Hughes, but they insist no talks have taken place.”

That appears to have put that particular rumour to bed, with Hughes expected to begin focusing on fresh targets for the summer after Liverpool’s disastrous Premier League title defence.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool get Camavinga signing greenlight

Another source has verified claims that Real Madrid are ready to sell top Liverpool midfield target Eduardo Camavinga, with the Reds ready to make a spectacular swoop for the France international.

Liverpool’s interest in the 23-year-old dates all the way back to his Rennes days, and as recently as December of 2025, our insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed the appreciation remains.

And now, trusted Italian journalist, Matteo Morreto, insists that Camavinga is no longer ‘untransferable’ at Real Madrid.

What’s more, the reporter – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – stressed a deal could be struck for much less than had originally been mooted, with the bidding to begin at just €50m / £43m.

The latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has confirmed Camavinga has genuine chances to change clubs at season’s end. And O’Rourke also stressed that Liverpool are the ones to watch ahead of the summer.

The headline of his piece read: ‘Real Madrid ready to listen to £43m+ Eduardo Camavinga bids as Liverpool line up summer deal.’

O’Rourke continued: ‘Liverpool are eyeing up a potential deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers in excess of the £43million mark for the Frenchman, with the Reds seen as long-term admirers of his ability.’

However, the Reds won’t be the only ones in the mix if Camavinga does take flight, with the reporter noting competition from Premier League rivals is to be expected.

DON’T MISS: Sign up to our Newsletter and never miss our exclusive content.

More Liverpool news: Alonso names first three signings as boss; battle for Wolves star

Xabi Alonso has made clear his first three transfer demands to Liverpool bosses, with three world-class signings worth a combined £245m, after agreeing to replace Arne Slot, who will be sacked at the end of the season, according to reports.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Manchester United are both stepping up their interest in signing a top Wolves midfielder this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Finally, Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to sign an AZ Alkmaar sensation this summer amid rival interest from Liverpool, with the player’s stance now revealed, and the Reds have their eye on an exciting alternative.