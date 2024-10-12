Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar in 2025 amid new fears both Alisson Becker and Caiomhin Kelleher will depart Anfield and with the Irishman making a fresh admission about establishing himself as a No. 1 elsewhere.

The Reds arguably have the two best goalkeeping options in the Premier League with Alisson widely regarded as one of, if not the best in the world right now and Kelleher considered as one of the best deputies around. And with Liverpool recently losing the Brazilian for a minimum of seven matches owing to the hamstring injury he sustained in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, Kelleher can once again expect a run of matches in the first team.

However, Kelleher knows he will never be anything more than a backup at Anfield and recently expressed his frustrations at the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili as a long-term successor for Alisson.

Now amid speculation that both Alisson and Kelleher will depart Merseyside in 2025, the Reds are seemingly scouring the market for a new goalkeeper who can provide cover and competition for Mamardasvili next season – and potentially giving Liverpool an entirely new goalkeeping department next season.

As per AS Roma Live, the Reds are very much on the trail for Roma keeper Mile Svilar, amid claims Richard Hughes is ‘in contact’ with representatives of the Giallorossi stopper about a summer move.

However, any deal will not come cheap with Svilar – who has represented Belgium throughout his youth career before switching allegiances to Serbia – valued at up to €35m (£29.3m, $38.3m).

What has Kelleher now said on Liverpool future and where next for Alisson?

While it is far from certain that Alisson will leave Anfield next summer, we understand the Brazilian will review his future at the season’s end.

Strongly linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, as well as Bayern Munich, the Reds will not put any pressure on the 32-year-old and will let him decide when best to seek a new challenge. His current deal expires in summer 2027, so there is no immediate need for either side to consider a parting of ways.

But the fact Liverpool have already signed his successor, as well as our understanding that were he to leave he would want to continue at the highest level, will force a decision from the player come the season’s end.

Regardless of what happens, Alisson’s place as one of Liverpool’s greatest goalkeepers of all time is secured, and the prospect of Liverpool losing both of their current keepers cannot be ruled out.

Kelleher, meanwhile, has repeated his desire to earn the chance to become first-choice keeper in his own right elsewhere.

“It’s probably not a tag I want,” Kelleher told the talkSPORT Daily podcast when put to him that he is the best back-up keeper around. “I want to be playing week in, week out and be that No. 1.

“At the moment, the situation for me is I’ll get these opportunities and I need to do well when I do get the opportunities and play well.

“That’s kind of my main focus. When I do get that chance to come in and play well.

“It is important I play week in, week out now and get that No.1 position. I have to show everyone I am capable and good enough to play week in, week out.

“I feel I have the quality to play well when needed, even if that means I’m not playing a game in a few weeks I can come in and still show my quality, so that’s the most important part – to be ready when called upon.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Benfica playmaker linked / Kudus links played down

2025 looks like a year of major change at Anfield, not least with the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah yet to be finalised and with the trio all out of contract come next summer.

With regards Salah replacements, Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of names and one name that has re-emerged in recent days is that of West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus.

And those links have forced Fabrizio Romano to speak out on the speculation – while a look at the two players’ metrics shows exactly how much of a drop the Reds could face if Salah departs.

Elsewhere, the Merseysiders are being linked with a move to reunite Arne Slot with one of his most trusted players from his time at the De Kuip in charge of Feyenoord.

And while playmaker Orkun Kokcu departed the Rotterdam side shortly after their 2023 Eredivisie title triumph, the Turkey star has gone to produce stellar performances for Benfica and was recently watched by Liverpool scouts. Any deal though will not come cheap.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Mile Svilar?

Born in Antwerp, Belgium in 1999 to Serbian parents, Svilar played at a variety of Belgian clubs, most notably Beerschot and Anderlecht, before sealing a move to then-Primeira Liga champions Benfica in August 2017.

But he only made 23 appearances over five years in Lisbon, before securing a move to Italy with Roma, signing a contract until June 2027.

He only made four appearances in the Italian capital across his debut season, playing second fiddle to Rui Patricio, who had joined the Giallorossi from Wolves the previous summer.

But after making 30 appearances in the 2023/24 season, including 14 in the Europa League, he made himself a hero to Roma fans when he saved two penalties during the shootout victory over Feyenoord as they KO’d the Dutch side from the Europa League.

Internationally, Svilar has played for Belgium from Under-16s right through to Under-21s.

However, he opted to change allegiances to Serbia and in September 2021, he made his debut for the country in a 4-0 friendly win over Qatar. That, however, remains his only senior international cap to date.

Now established as Roma’s No 1 with Patricio departing for Atalanta in the summer Svilar, follows in a line of goalkeepers in his family with his father, Ratko, a former pro stopper in the Serbian game.